Meta donates USD 1 million to Trump's inaugural fund, signaling a shift in Zuckerberg-Trump relations after a history of tension.

Meta, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg, has donated USD 1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund, as confirmed by a CNN report. This contribution follows a private meeting between Zuckerberg and Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate, just two weeks earlier. The Wall Street Journal initially reported the donation, which highlights a shift in the dynamics between the tech giant and the former president.

The recent donation is seen as an attempt by Zuckerberg to play a more prominent role in shaping tech policy under the new administration, according to CNN. This development comes nearly four years after Meta banned Trump from its platforms following the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The ban, implemented during Trump's presidency, was a turning point in their relationship.

During the private dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Zuckerberg and Trump reportedly discussed matters described as pivotal to U.S. innovation, although specific details of the conversation were not disclosed. A Meta spokesperson clarified that Zuckerberg met with Trump’s team but did not stay for Thanksgiving.

A Complicated History

The relationship between Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump has been tense in the past. Following the January 2021 Capitol riots, Meta banned Trump from Facebook and Instagram, citing policy violations. Trump, in turn, accused Zuckerberg of election interference and even hinted at the possibility of jailing him.

In 2023, Meta reinstated Trump’s accounts. Later that year, Zuckerberg expressed admiration for Trump’s resilience following an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, calling his response “one of the most badass things” he had witnessed. This acknowledgment marked a notable change in tone from their earlier conflicts.

More recently, Zuckerberg congratulated Trump on his election victory earlier this month, signaling a fresh start in their relationship. However, Trump’s team has been tight-lipped about the nature of their discussions, with spokesperson Steven Cheung declining to comment.

This evolving relationship between Zuckerberg and Trump is likely to draw attention, especially as Meta seeks a stronger foothold in influencing future tech policies.