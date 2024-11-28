Donald Trump was kicked off Facebook following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. However, the company restored his account in early 2023.

Days after Donald Trump won the US presidential elections, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dined with the president-elect at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. The former president was once banned from the social network following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. However, Meta restored his account in early 2023. During the 2024 campaign, Zuckerberg did not endorse a candidate for president.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed that Zuckerberg and Trump met on Wednesday, saying he was invited for dinner with the president-elect and other members of his team to talk about the incoming administration.

The tech CEO has been seeking to change his company's perception on the right following a rocky relationship with Trump. Stephen Miller, who has been appointed deputy chief of staff for Trump's second term, said Zuckerberg, like other business leaders, wants to support Trump's economic plans.

“Mark, obviously, he has his own interest, and he has his own company and he has his own agenda,” Miller said in an interview on Fox News about the meeting. “But he's made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump's leadership.”

READ | Mukesh Ambani acquires 21% stake in another US company for Rs 1013712000, its business is...

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg praised Trump's response to his first assassination attempt, calling it “badass.” The Meta CEO also complained that senior Biden administration officials pressured Facebook to “censor” some COVID-19 content during the pandemic.

Still, Trump in recent months had continued to attack Zuckerberg publicly. In July, he posted a message on his own social network Truth Social threatening to send election fraudsters to prison in part by citing a nickname he used for the Meta CEO. “ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!” Trump wrote.

(With inputs from AP/PTI)