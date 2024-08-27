Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big allegation against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, says he was 'pressured' to censor...

Twitter
Only Indian actress to own private island, has no hit in 8 years, still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aishwarya

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

Meet Kabita Sarkar, lawyer who will represent accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

This cult film was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, compared to Hollywood classics; made outsider star, earned...

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

Meet Kabita Sarkar, lawyer who will represent accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

5 countries that do not have military forces

Five renowned Pakistani artists who owned Indian citizenships 

8 birds that lay blue eggs

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to Neeraj Chopra: 7 sports person who hold ranks in Indian Army

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet actor who wanted to become a singer, came to Mumbai with only Rs 1500, became Bollywood's biggest villain, he is..

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

This cult film was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, compared to Hollywood classics; made outsider star, earned...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big allegation against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, says he was 'pressured' to censor...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also said he 'regrets' not being 'more outspoken' about it

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big allegation against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, says he was 'pressured' to censor...
Image source: Reuters
    Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee has alleged that the Biden-Harris administration "repeatedly pressurised" Meta's teams to censor posts related to Covid. He further said that the platform had to make some changes, that "with the benefit of hindsight and new information," they won't make today. Zuckerberg also said he 'regrets' not being "more outspoken" about it.

    "In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree. Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure," Zuckerberg said in the letter.

    "I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it. I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today. Like I said to our teams at the time, I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction and we're ready to push back if something like this happens again," he added.

    The House Committee on the Judiciary, of the Republican Party informed about the Meta CEO's letter on social media platform X.

    "Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things: 1. Biden-Harris Admin "pressured" Facebook to censor Americans. 2. Facebook censored Americans. 3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. Big win for free speech.," the post read.

    Zuckerberg recalled another episode in the letter, in which he alleged that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned Meta about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

    Following this, Meta demoted a story on corruption allegations involving Joe Biden's family, but Meta CEO claims that the reporting was not Russian disinformation and the story shouldn't have been demoted.

    "That fall, when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's family, we sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply. It's since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn't have demoted the story," he stated.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
