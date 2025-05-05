The Trump family has had a mixed relationship with the Met Gala. Donald Trump and Melania Trump were once regular attendees, with Trump even proposing to Melania at the event.

The Met Gala 2025 is just hours away, and rumours surrounding US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's attendance have been swirling. It appears Trump can be barred from the event, according to a 2017 statement by Anna Wintour, Vogue's Editor-in-Chief. During an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Wintour was asked which guest she would never invite back to the Met Gala, and she responded, "Donald Trump," which was met with applause from the audience.

The Trump family has had a mixed relationship with the Met Gala. Donald Trump and Melania Trump were once regular attendees, with Trump even proposing to Melania at the event. However, Ivanka Trump hasn't walked the Met Gala red carpet since 2016, a year before Anna Wintour's public statement about her father.

Besides Trump family members, several celebrities are rumoured to be banned from the Met Gala, including Lili Reinhart, The Riverdale actress, who believes she won't be invited back to the Met Gala after publicly criticizing Kim Kardashian's extreme dieting to fit into Marilyn Monroe's gown. Reinhart stated in a W magazine interview, "I don’t think I’ll be invited back," following her comments about promoting unhealthy weight loss tactics.

Tim Gunn, the fashion commentator claims to have been blacklisted after sharing an anecdote about Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by bodyguards during a fashion show. This incident allegedly sparked an ongoing feud between Gunn and Wintour.

Meanwhile, Met Gala, one of the world's most prestigious fashion events, comes with a hefty price tag. Anna Wintour plays a significant role in deciding the guest list, table allocations, and overall event planning. Invitations to the Met Gala are highly coveted, and having the money to buy a ticket doesn't guarantee an invite. Typically, attendees are A-list celebrities, fashion industry professionals, or major donors to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Companies often purchase tables and invite their chosen guests, making the event a showcase of luxury and exclusivity.