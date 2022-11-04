Mercedes Wedaa, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' housekeeper, sues him; his team claims she demanded Rs 70 crore

Jeff Bezos (File)

Mercedes Wedaa, one of the housekeepers of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, has sued the industrialist claiming racial discrimination at work. She said Bezos' team treated her and other Hispanic housekeeping staff differently than the white workers.

She alleged that Bezos' household manager abused her but was polite to the white staff. Wedaa was on the housekeeping staff in 2019 at his Seattle mansion.

She claimed she was made to work 10-14 hours every day and it was difficult for her to take breaks in between the shifts, TMZ reported.

She claimed the manager won't allow her inside until she was cleaning, which made her going to the washroom difficult.

She alleged that the staff would be forced to climb out of the window of the laundry room to the mechanical room, where there was a washroom.

The Amazon owner's team, however, denied the claim and said Wedaa used to earn her annual salary in six figures and was in a leadership position, and could decide her own break time.

He claimed Wedaa was sacked due to performance reasons and that she demanded over 9 million dollars. When the sum was declined, she sued her employers.