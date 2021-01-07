Disgruntled employee destroys 50 luxury cars after being fired from Mercedes facility in Spain

A former employee at a Mercedes Benz facility in Spain destroyed 50 new model vans of Mercedes with a JCB causing an estimated loss of $6 million. The 38-year-old man who was earlier fired from his job

On December 31, the employee, who was fired, returned to the company premises and used a JCB (Caterpillar Backhoe) to destroy the luxury cars. Caterpillar Backhoe is a vehicle similar to JCB. The worker allegedly broke open the main gate and crushed the luxury vans.

The cars which got crushed under the JCB are reported to be highly expensive classic cars that are estimated to cost 90000 pounds. The incident was recorded and is going viral on Instagram now. The photos clearly show that the firm has undergone a massive loss. Meanwhile, the guard fired some bullets but couldn't stop the angry worker.

According to Daily Mail report, the damaged vans included high-end Mercedes-Benz V class vehicles, along with a number of electric eVitos which recently came out of the assembly line. Luckily there were no injuries in this incident as it took place when there were not many people present on site other than a few security and maintenance personnel.

The police are investigating the matter.