'Mera beta toh doctor banega': Viral image of grumpy newborn is treat for meme-makers

Social media is full of surprises. Every day we find something new, interesting, funny on various social platforms.

Now the picture of a grumpy newborn has gone viral on social media. Shared by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann about 2 weeks ago, the image share with caption- "today is my birth and I don't even have clothes for this". In the image, you can see the baby girl glowering at her doctors.

According to media reports, the image was clicked b by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann just minutes after Isabela Pereira de Jesus was delivered by C-section in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 11.

The picture has gone viral on social media and has garnered almost 3k likes. People have left some amusing comments on the image. Take a look...

When you're just born and parents say "mera beta to doctor banega" pic.twitter.com/Du3eB8QsMD — DILLI_dur_AST (@PATHANBLOGS) February 23, 2020

Imma drop this here pic.twitter.com/qcbzC3tD97 — alyaiman (@alyximn) February 19, 2020

This baby is like...”why am I here” — Jessica Emmanuel (@Lexina__) February 19, 2020

My face when my mom wakes me up on a saturday thinking I have work https://t.co/CoEfzlF3sn — (@fatlukaku) February 21, 2020