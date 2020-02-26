Trending#

'Mera beta toh doctor banega': Viral image of grumpy newborn is treat for meme-makers

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 26, 2020, 11:41 AM IST

Social media is full of surprises. Every day we find something new, interesting, funny on various social platforms. 

Now the picture of a grumpy newborn has gone viral on social media. Shared by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann about 2 weeks ago, the image share with caption- "today is my birth and I don't even have clothes for this". In the image, you can see the baby girl glowering at her doctors. 

According to media reports, the image was clicked b by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann just minutes after Isabela Pereira de Jesus was delivered by C-section in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 11.

The picture has gone viral on social media and has garnered almost 3k likes. People have left some amusing comments on the image. Take a look...