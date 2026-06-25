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'Melody' Poll?: Will Italian PM Giorgia Meloni contest election from Delhi? This is what her minister said

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has recalled a humorous moment from her 2023 India visit when Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani joked that she could win a Delhi election

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 09:03 PM IST

'Melody' Poll?: Will Italian PM Giorgia Meloni contest election from Delhi? This is what her minister said
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Could Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ever contest an election from New Delhi? The answer is no, but a light-hearted remark by Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani during Meloni's 2023 visit to India has now become one of the most talked-about anecdotes from her newly released book.

In Giorgia's Vision, Meloni recalls the warm welcome she received during her visit to New Delhi, where roads were lined with posters carrying her photograph and messages welcoming her to India.

The Comment That Sparked Curiosity

Meloni writes that the posters caught her attention immediately after she landed in the Indian capital. Similar posters were displayed when she left, this time thanking her for the visit.

Seeing the overwhelming reception, Antonio Tajani jokingly remarked, "With all these posters, if you ran for the New Delhi constituency, you'd get a million votes." The comment was meant in jest, but it has become one of the most memorable moments described in the book.

Meloni's India Visits

The Italian Prime Minister visited India twice in 2023. Her first trip was in March for the Raisina Dialogue, one of India's premier geopolitical conferences. She returned later that year to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by New Delhi.

During these visits, Meloni developed a close rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading social media users to popularise the nickname "Melodi" for the two leaders.

Diplomacy Beyond Official Meetings

In her book, Meloni reflects on how personal relationships often play a key role in diplomacy.

She argues that trust between world leaders is built not only through official discussions but also through shared experiences, humour and personal conversations. "A few witty words, a personal story, a common interest, it can make all the difference," she writes.

Personal Stories From World Leaders

The book also includes several anecdotes involving global leaders, from casual conversations to thoughtful gifts.

For Meloni, these moments highlight an important lesson: behind high-level diplomacy and international summits are human connections that help strengthen relationships between nations. And while she has no plans to enter Indian politics, Tajani's joke suggests that her reception in New Delhi was certainly memorable enough to inspire the idea.

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