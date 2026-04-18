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Melbourne Accident: 1 dead, other injured after speeding car struck pedestrians on footpath, driver arrested; Details here

In a horrific incident, one person has been arrested after his speeding car allegedly struck a group of people near a comic exhibition in Melbourne, south-east Australia on Saturday, killing one man, in his early 20s.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 08:06 PM IST

Melbourne Accident: 1 dead, other injured after speeding car struck pedestrians on footpath, driver arrested; Details here
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In a horrific incident, one person has been arrested after his speeding car allegedly struck a group of people near a comic exhibition in Melbourne, south-east Australia on Saturday, killing one man, in his early 20s.

Melbourne Police said the car, a Toyota Echo veered onto the pavement and hit two pedestrians, one of whom died at the scene, and the other was injured and was rushed to the hospital. Both the men were present at the Supernova Comic Con, with their third friend, who has not been struck.

As per reports, the car was travelling north when it crossed lanes and mounted the footpath and hit the pedestrians, before travelling an extra 120 metres.

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