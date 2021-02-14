Melania to divorce former US president Donald Trump? BIG revelation here

Former US first lady Melania Trump has been “bitter and chilly” towards her husband and ex US President Donald Trump since exiting the White House on January 20, reported CNN. The report added that Melania has most of her time relaxing at spa in Mar-A- Lago.

It maybe recalled that Melania looked in good spirit when she was leaving White House on Inauguration Day in January.

"She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio," a person close to Melania told CNN. "Rinse and repeat. Every day."

"She almost always does dinner," another source said, adding that the former first lady is sometimes joined by her parents.

However, it has been reported that Melania is “bitter and chilly” at times with Trump as she believes that Trump's reluctance to leave the White House after facing defeat in presidential election has dented her image.

"She could see how it was going to go for her," one former White House official reportedly told CNN explaining why Melania took five days to break her silence on January 6 Capitol Hill attack.

"Once (the insurrection) happened, she knew there was nothing to gain for her by speaking out or doing something – so she didn’t do anything," the former White House official told CNN.

Notably, Melania Trump was last seen in public on January 20.

In yet another significant development, Melania recently she deleted all her social media posts which shows that all is not well between her and Trump.

Melania's official Instagram page has been wiped clean of all of her posts, except for her final farewell message from the White House.