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Melania Trump's 'Expectant Widow' Row: Trump, Melania hit back at Jimmy Kimmel's remark; All about controversy, consequences

Melania condemned Jimmy Kimmel's remark and urged the ABC network to take action against him.US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, called on Disney and ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel immediately. Know about controversy and consequences here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 01:39 PM IST

Melania Trump's 'Expectant Widow' Row: Trump, Melania hit back at Jimmy Kimmel's remark; All about controversy, consequences
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Days before the White House correspondents’ dinner shooting, Jimmy Kimmel referred to First Lady Melania Trump as an “expectant widow” during a parody monologue, triggering wide backlash costing his job. While discussing the Trumps’ connections to Jeffrey Epstein in a skit,  Kimmel said, “Our first lady Melania, is here. So beautiful, Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.” Though Kimmel said the original joke was a "light roast" about the 23-year age difference between the president and his wife, Melania called it hateful and violent rhetoric intended to divide our country. 

How did Trump and Melania react to Jimmy Kimmel's 'expectant widow' remark?

Melania condemned Jimmy Kimmel's remark and urged the ABC network to take action against him. "Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country.  His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepen the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.  A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,'  she wrote on X

"Enough is enough.  It is time for ABC to take a stand.  How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behaviour at the expense of our community,' she added.

US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, called on Disney and ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel immediately, while appreciating that so many people were "incensed by Kimmel's" remarks, claiming they were a "call to violence".

In a post on Truth Social on Monday afternoon, Trump wrote, "Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be. He then stated, “Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Jimmy vs Melania: Controversy and Consequences

Kimmel’s “expectant widow” joke about Melania aired April 23, two days before a gunman tried to storm the WHCD where the Trumps were present. Critics say the joke encouraged violence, while the defenders say it’s standard political comedy. Though Melania and Trump called for Kimmel's firing by Disney and ABC, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denounced his rhetoric as “deranged” and blamed commentators for “systemic demonisation” of Trump.

Right-wing commentators and figures like Andrew Kolvet called Kimmel a “grade-A sc*mbag” and “dishonourable coward”.Critics argued the joke fueled extremism, citing the timing with the WHCD shooting. Others defended Kimmel, saying it was about Trump’s age, not violence. 

Besides backlash, Kimmel's remark against Melania has sparked free speech debate, with Disney and ABC keeping it mum on the responses. For those unversed, this isn’t Kimmel’s first clash. ABC suspended him in 2025 after comments about Charlie Kirk’s killer.  Well,  it’s unusual for the president and his wife to call on a TV network to deplatform a comedian” and cited First Amendment issues. 

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