Melania Trump refuses to pose with ex-US President Donald Trump after he exits White House, video goes viral

US First Lady Melania Trump refused to pose with Trump immediately after he exited White House.

It seems that former US First Lady Melania Trump have had enough of the media attention and her husband and former US President Donald Trump. This came to the fore when Melania refused to pose with Trump infront of the media, immediately after Trump exited White House.

Upon their arrival in Florida from White House, as soon as Trump and Melania came out of their aircraft, they were greeted with with a several reporters. Trump stopped to pose for the cameras but Melania refused to pose with her husband and decided to keep walking.

I made a gif. It’s just so funny. #MelaniaTrump pic.twitter.com/e3lGva2q9X — Better Late than Heather (@latethanheather) January 21, 2021

Melania's action gave twitterati to launch a meme fest on the complicated married life of the former President and his wife.

If “I’m over it” were a person. pic.twitter.com/CLA8WucyXX — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 21, 2021

After 4 long years, @MELANIATRUMP can finally smile again! Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/bRNoR5PBrh — Sleepy Moogle (@BaileysComet_xo) January 22, 2021

Melania's refusal to pose with Trump has once again sparked rumours of the two nearing a divorce. It may be recalled that few months ago it was widely reported that Melania was planning to divorce Trump after the end of his presidency. Some social media users claimed that now that the White House is not Trumps' residence anymore, Melania will soon split from Trump.