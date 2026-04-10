FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan fake ‘campaign’ exposed: Pak ‘bots’ floods X with copy-paste ‘global peacemaker’ posts; netizens say ‘scripted’

Melania Trump breaks silence on Epstein Files, denies ‘relations’ with Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I’m not victim’

Gold, silver prices today, April 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Israeli PM Netanyahu clears direct talks with Lebanon, likely to take place next week

Israel's IDF targets key operatives: Hezbollah-linked commander killed in Lebanon; Gaza militant tied to Oct 7 attack

After ceasefire, Pakistan to host US–Iran talks: Who’s attending, what’s at stake?

'We don't trust Pakistan', Israeli envoy says ahead of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad

Mumbai’s longest metro line, Kanjurmarg–Badlapur, to ease daily travel, reduce time, for commuters; check details

Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan returns to playback singing after 3 years, hints about new song for war drama

Indian women lead medal table at Asian Boxing Championship: 4 gold, 2 silver in 10-medal haul

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan fake ‘campaign’ exposed: Pak ‘bots’ floods X with copy-paste ‘global peacemaker’ posts; netizens say ‘scripted’

Pakistan fake ‘campaign’ exposed: Pak ‘bots’ floods X with copy-paste posts

Melania Trump breaks silence on Epstein Files, denies ‘relations’ with Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I’m not victim’

Melania Trump breaks silence on Epstein Files, denies ‘relations’ with Jeffrey..

Gold, silver prices today, April 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, April 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state

HomeWorld

WORLD

Melania Trump breaks silence on Epstein Files, denies ‘relations’ with Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I’m not victim’

US President Donald Trump wife and First Lady Melania Trump has broken silence on her alleged links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Denying the allegations, Melania called it ‘disgraceful.” 

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 07:26 AM IST

Melania Trump breaks silence on Epstein Files, denies ‘relations’ with Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I’m not victim’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump wife and First Lady Melania Trump has broken silence on her alleged links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Denying the allegations, Melania called it ‘disgraceful.” 

Here’s what she said

While addressing the White House, she said, “the lies linking ⁠me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," She added that she had never had a relationship with Epstein or ‌his ⁠associate Ghislaine Maxwell, with whom she said she had only a casual correspondence.

She also added that “I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump.”

She added, “ I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims, I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island.”

"Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false. I am not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter," she said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan fake ‘campaign’ exposed: Pak ‘bots’ floods X with copy-paste ‘global peacemaker’ posts; netizens say ‘scripted’
Pakistan fake ‘campaign’ exposed: Pak ‘bots’ floods X with copy-paste posts
Melania Trump breaks silence on Epstein Files, denies ‘relations’ with Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I’m not victim’
Melania Trump breaks silence on Epstein Files, denies ‘relations’ with Jeffrey..
Gold, silver prices today, April 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Israeli PM Netanyahu clears direct talks with Lebanon, likely to take place next week
Israeli PM Netanyahu clears direct talks with Lebanon amid war
Israel's IDF targets key operatives: Hezbollah-linked commander killed in Lebanon; Gaza militant tied to Oct 7 attack
Israel's IDF targets key operatives: Hezbollah-linked commander killed in Lebano
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car collection, from Mercedes-Benz S-Class to G63 AMG
Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani's son's car
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'?
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15, from Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy to Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement