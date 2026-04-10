Melania Trump breaks silence on Epstein Files, denies ‘relations’ with Jeffrey Epstein: ‘I’m not victim’

US President Donald Trump wife and First Lady Melania Trump has broken silence on her alleged links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Denying the allegations, Melania called it ‘disgraceful.”

US President Donald Trump wife and First Lady Melania Trump has broken silence on her alleged links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Denying the allegations, Melania called it ‘disgraceful.”

Here’s what she said

While addressing the White House, she said, “the lies linking ⁠me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," She added that she had never had a relationship with Epstein or ‌his ⁠associate Ghislaine Maxwell, with whom she said she had only a casual correspondence.

She also added that “I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump.”

She added, “ I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims, I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island.”

"Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false. I am not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter," she said.