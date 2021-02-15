Melania posts THIS message amid divorce rumours with ex-US President Donald Trump

Former US First Lady Melania Trump on Sunday (February 14) took to Twitter to post a Valentine's Day message but she did not her husband Donald Trump in her message. Melania's message without mentiioning Trump comes at a time when it is widely claimed that Melania is planning to divorce Trump.

Melania sent “love and strength” on Valentine's Day to the “brave and inspirational” children from The Children's Inn at the National Institute of Health. Melania's tweet was accompanied by three pictures of her visiting the kids from the non-profit organisation in the US.

Melania’s message read: “On this #ValentinesDay, I think of the brave & inspirational children at @TheChildrensInn @NIH where I visited the past few years. Sending them love & strength, today & everyday. #HappyValentinesDay.”

On this #ValentinesDay, I think of the brave & inspirational children at @TheChildrensInn @NIH where I visited the past few years. Sending them love & strength, today & everyday. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/rWl86el7bh — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 14, 2021

It may be recalled that Melania did arts and crafts with kids at The Children’s Inn in Bethesda, Maryland, when Trump was the US President.

Meanwhile, CNN recently reported that Melania Trump has been “bitter and chilly” towards her husband since exiting the White House on January 20, reported CNN. The report added that Melania has most of her time relaxing at spa in Mar-A- Lago.

It maybe recalled that Melania looked in good spirit when she was leaving White House on Inauguration Day in January.

"She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio," a person close to Melania told CNN. "Rinse and repeat. Every day."

"She almost always does dinner," another source said, adding that the former first lady is sometimes joined by her parents.

However, it has been reported that Melania is “bitter and chilly” at times with Trump as she believes that Trump's reluctance to leave the White House after facing defeat in presidential election has dented her image.