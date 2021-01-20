Melania and Ivanka Trump feud rumours get stronger ahead of White House exit - Details here

US First Lady Melania trump and outgoing President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, have been at loggerheads ahead of White House exit, accordng to reports. Sources claimed that the realtion between the two powerful ladies of Trump family got worse ahead of Trump's exit from the White House.

According to an extract from The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump by Mary Jordan, Melania would call Ivanka “The Princess,” while Ivanka nicknamed Melania “The Portrait”.

Jordan wrote: "Melania has been heard calling Ivanka 'The Princess' out of earshot. When she was younger, Ivanka privately called Melania 'The Portrait,' telling classmates that her father's girlfriend spoke as much as a painting on the wall."

Also read US First Lady Melania Trump delivers farewell message, says THIS big thing

Asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota whether Melania and Ivanka have “as frosty of a relationship as has been reported,” Jordan replied: "Yes, by all accounts.”

Jordan claimed that the feud between Melania and Ivanka also wedged a divide aming the staff as they were forced to pick a side.

Also read Melania Trump finally breaks silence on US Capitol violence, says this to Americans

Jordan added: “I spoke to many people inside the White House and particularly at tense times there has been 'Team Melania' and 'Team Ivanka'. There's a lot of tension there. When Ivanka came to the White House she really loved it immediately, Melania was up in New York."

"Ivanka said all of a sudden, 'I think we should rename the First Lady's office to the First Family office' and of course Melania put her foot down and said, 'No way’. It was tradition, and she was not going to let her stepdaughter change it.”

CNN reported that when President Trump was elected in 2016, Melania and Ivanka "were aware and respectful of one another’s turf”.

The report of feud between Melania and Ivanka came at a time when the Trumps are getting ready to leave the White House.