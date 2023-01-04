Mehwish Hayat: Dawood Ibrahim’s rumoured girlfriend who was allegedly used for honey trapping by Pakistan army

Mehwish Hayat

In an explosive development, a retired Pakistani military officer Major Adil Raja has claimed that some popular Pakistani actresses were used by the army for honey trapping.

Major Raja, who runs his own YouTube channel, released a video claiming that four 'top models and actresses' were involved in the honey trapping case. It is to be noted that Major Raja did not name the actresses but put their initials like MH, SA, MK in the vlog. The video went viral in no time with people claiming that the initials stood for actresses Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan and Kubra.

Mehwish Hayat responded strongly to the video and wrote on her Instagram stories, "Sasti shohrat haasil karne k liye kuch logue insaaniat k darjay se bhi girjatay hain. Hope you're enjoying your two mins of fame. Just because I am an actress doesn't mean my name can be dragged through the mud. Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe his bulls***. This just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter journalism without any thought. But this stops and it stops now! I will not allow anyone to defame my name in this way anymore!"

Mehwish is a controversial actress and she is rumored to be the girlfriend of underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. According to Pakistani media, Mehwish’s relationship with Dawood Ibrahim started after she was awarded Pakistan's civilian honour of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019. The age difference between Mehwish and Dawood is 27 years.

For the unversed, Dawood Ibrahim is a wanted criminal in India and is one of the chief accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

Born in 1988, Mehwish Hayat made her film debut with comedy Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (2015). Mehwish has also worked in Punjab Nahi Jaungi (2017), Load Wedding (2018) and London Nahi Jaunga (2022).