Meet Indian origin Zohran Mamdani, a new York State Assembly member and a democratic socialist, who has secured the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor. He is son of acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. Know more about him.

Indian origin Zohran Mamdani, a new York State Assembly member and a democratic socialist has secured the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor. He has defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in a Democratic primary race for New York City mayor, held on Tuesday, June 24.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City,” Mamdani said in a post on X.

Meet Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, 33, was born on October 18, 1991. He is the son of acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He was born in Kampala, Uganda. He moved to Cape Town, South Africa at the age of 5. At the age of 7, he moved to New York City. He is a practicing Shia Muslim, Mamdani married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji in 2025.

He pursued his early education at the Bank Street School, Bronx High School of Science. He graduated from Bowdoin College in 2014. He has pursued a degree in Africana Studies. In his college days, he also co-founded a chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Mamdani is an American politician. He is a member of Democratic party. Before entering politics, he worked as an advocate and rap music producer. he was first elected to New York State Assembly in 2020, representing Astoria and Long Island City.

His Mayoral candidacy campaign

In 2024, he announced his candidacy for mayor of New York City 20245. His campaign for his mayoral candidacy is focused on rent freeze and affordable housing, bringing down rents. He also promised to provide free public child care, and immigrant rights. He vowed for fat and free buses and city-owned grocery stores.

If Mamdani gets elected in November, he would become New York City’s first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor.