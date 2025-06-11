An Indian-origin politician has emerged a surprise top contender in the 2025 mayoral race for New York City. While the 33-year-old was born in the African nation of Uganda, he has a deep connection with India and his mother happens to be a prominent Indian-American filmmaker. Read on to know more.

An Indian-origin politician has emerged a surprise top contender in the 2025 mayoral race for New York City (NYC). While the 33-year-old was born in the African nation of Uganda, he has a deep connection with India and his mother happens to be a prominent Indian-American filmmaker. The man we are talking about is Zohran Mamdani, the only child of movie director Mira Nair and academic-author Mahmood Mamdani. If elected, Zohran would become the first-ever Indian-American person or Muslim to become the mayor of NYC.

Moved to US at 7

Zohran, born in the Ugandan capital city Kampala, moved to the United States when he was seven years old. He attended the Bronx High School of Science. Thereafter, Zohran completed a Bachelor's degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College in Maine state, where he also co-founded a new arm of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Zohran was elected to the New York state assembly in 2020, representing a district in Queens. He was re-elected unopposed twice, in 2022 and 2024.

Zohran's big poll promises

Zohran, a democratic socialist leader inspired by Bernie Sanders, pitches himself as a candidate to defeat race frontrunner and former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. His focus is on policies concerning housing, public transit, and economic justice.

Under his NYC mayoral campaign, Zohran has promised to voters free child care, free bus rides, a rent freeze for people living in rent-regulated apartments, affordable housing, and a raise in taxes levied on the wealthy. He has notably been a strong critic of Israel's actions during its war with Gaza, but rejects anti-Jew sentiments.

Zohran is married to the Syrian artist Rama Duwaji.