Headlines

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

7 emotional Pakistani dramas you must watch

9 home remedies to cure acidity

Motivational quotes by BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Gets Emotional After Meeting His Father, Jad Cries Seeing His Daughter

BTS' V To Collaborate With NewJeans' Min Hee Jin For His Solo Debut Album

DNA: Why did the Haryana government fail to control Nuh violence?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

Dilip Kumar's iconic Pali Hill bungalow to be demolished to make way for luxury residential project

Jungkook takes BTS Army by surprise, reveals his favorite Indian dish: 'Want to eat it so bad'

HomeWorld

World

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Yang is China's third richest woman with a fortune of almost $7 billion, and the value of the stake involved is about $826 million

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yang Huiyan'S real estate empire continues to deal with the effects of the nation's property crisis, China's former richest woman is donating more than half of her personal ownership in a property services company to a family charity.

According to a statement released on Sunday, Yang Huiyan, chair of Country Garden Services Holdings Company, is donating nearly 55% of her own stake in the property management company to a nonprofit organisation started by her sister.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of Friday, the stake in question was worth around $826 million, making Yang the third-richest woman in China with an estimated $7 billion in wealth.

According to Bloomberg's wealth index, Yang, who was once the richest woman in Asia, has experienced an 80% decline in wealth over the past two years, from $34 billion, as the crisis enveloping China's real estate market has gotten worse. Despite this, she will still be left with wealth beyond the imagination of most people thanks to her nearly $7 billion fortune.

In an effort to keep company governance stable, the 41-year-old tycoon will retain her vote rights. According to the statement, Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation, a charitable organisation, "irrevocably and unconditionally undertakes" to Yang that it will keep the shares for 10 years.

According to a company statement, the charity promised not to sell shares within ten years.

In a research note released on Monday, analysts at UBS lead by John Lam stated, "We view this announcement as negative" for share prices. Due to recent market discussion on the liquidity situation for the major property operation, "the timing of the donation seems unusual to us."

One of the biggest private developers in China, Country Garden Holdings Co., which Yang also chairs, issued a net loss forecast for the first half of the year due to deteriorating profit margins and impairments.

According to the Hong Kong Companies Registry, the organisation designated to receive the given shares, Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation (Hong Kong) Ltd., was established on June 13. According to its website, Guoqiang Foundation is another mainland organisation that was established in 2013.

Country Garden, once viewed by developers as a safer investment, has evolved into a sign of financial contagion in a sector that contributes nearly a quarter of the nation's GDP. The property developer was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. last week due to the uncertainty surrounding China's private builders' liquidity.

According to Bloomberg's wealth index, Yang, who was once the richest woman in Asia at her wealthiest, has seen her fortune decline by 80% from $34 billion over the past two years.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Snapchat launches new reward programme in India, to offer up to Rs 5.93 lakh to creators

DNA Verified: ITR refunds of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops launched in India via Flipkart, price starts at Rs 73,990

Meet Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate who became Income Tax officer, returning to cricket as…

5 indoor plants you can bring home for positive energy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE