Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Yang is China's third richest woman with a fortune of almost $7 billion, and the value of the stake involved is about $826 million

Yang Huiyan'S real estate empire continues to deal with the effects of the nation's property crisis, China's former richest woman is donating more than half of her personal ownership in a property services company to a family charity.

According to a statement released on Sunday, Yang Huiyan, chair of Country Garden Services Holdings Company, is donating nearly 55% of her own stake in the property management company to a nonprofit organisation started by her sister.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of Friday, the stake in question was worth around $826 million, making Yang the third-richest woman in China with an estimated $7 billion in wealth.

According to Bloomberg's wealth index, Yang, who was once the richest woman in Asia, has experienced an 80% decline in wealth over the past two years, from $34 billion, as the crisis enveloping China's real estate market has gotten worse. Despite this, she will still be left with wealth beyond the imagination of most people thanks to her nearly $7 billion fortune.

In an effort to keep company governance stable, the 41-year-old tycoon will retain her vote rights. According to the statement, Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation, a charitable organisation, "irrevocably and unconditionally undertakes" to Yang that it will keep the shares for 10 years.

According to a company statement, the charity promised not to sell shares within ten years.

In a research note released on Monday, analysts at UBS lead by John Lam stated, "We view this announcement as negative" for share prices. Due to recent market discussion on the liquidity situation for the major property operation, "the timing of the donation seems unusual to us."

One of the biggest private developers in China, Country Garden Holdings Co., which Yang also chairs, issued a net loss forecast for the first half of the year due to deteriorating profit margins and impairments.

According to the Hong Kong Companies Registry, the organisation designated to receive the given shares, Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation (Hong Kong) Ltd., was established on June 13. According to its website, Guoqiang Foundation is another mainland organisation that was established in 2013.

Country Garden, once viewed by developers as a safer investment, has evolved into a sign of financial contagion in a sector that contributes nearly a quarter of the nation's GDP. The property developer was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. last week due to the uncertainty surrounding China's private builders' liquidity.

According to Bloomberg's wealth index, Yang, who was once the richest woman in Asia at her wealthiest, has seen her fortune decline by 80% from $34 billion over the past two years.