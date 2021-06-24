Meet world's top philanthropist of century and it is not Microsoft founder Bill Gates or billionaire Warren Buffett

Not Microsoft founder Bill Gates or billionaire Warren Buffett, but Jamshedji Tata, the founder of Tata Group has been named number 1 in the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of the Century. Over the past 100 years, Jamestji Tata emerged as the biggest philanthropist in the world as he donated $102 billion, according to a list of top-50 readied by Hurun Report and EdelGive Foundation.

The report states that the current value of total donations largely made to boost education and healthcare stands at $102.4 billion. In this list, Jamsetji Tata is also the only Indian in the top 10, followed by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, Henry Wellcome, Howard Hughes, and Warren Buffett.

Speaking to reporters, Rupert Hoogewerf, the chairman and chief researcher at Hurun said, "Whilst American and European philanthropists may have dominated the thinking of philanthropy over the last century, Jamsetji Tata, founder of India's Tata Group, is the world's biggest philanthropist."

Notably, the only other Indian in the top 50 is Wipro chairman Azim Premji, who is ranked 12th, for virtually donating his complete fortune of $22 billion for charitable causes.

On the other hand, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott donated $8.5 billion - the most amount donated in one year by a living donor. Others on the list include Bill Gates and his now-estranged wife Melinda, who has donated $74.6 billion, Warren Buffett ($ 37.4 billion), George Soros ($34.8 billion), and John D Rockefeller ($26.8 billion).

Over the last 100 years, the total donations by the 50 givers are pegged at $832 billion, out of which $503 billion came from foundation endowments and $329 billion from donations to date.