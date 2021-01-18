Meet world's dirtiest man Amou Haji, who has not bathed in 65 years

Amou Haji, an 83-year-old Iranian, is being called the world’s dirtiest man and according to Amou, he has not bathed in the last 65 years. According to Amou, he is scared of water and this is the reason why he has not bathed in the last 65 years. Amou belives that he will fall ill if he will bath and this is the reason that he has not taken bath for over six decades.

Amou lives alone in the Iranian desert but he is looking for love. His favourite meal is rotting porcupine meat. Amou loves to eat non-veg but he dislikes home-cooked food. Amou claims that he has survived for so long by keeping himself dirty.

Amou does not own a home and he lives in holes made in the desert outside the village. It is learnt that the villagers had built a hut for Amou but he decided not to live there.

It is surprising that Amou does not get infected though he remains so dirty. Amou drinks five litres of water from a rusty oil can every day.

It is to be noted that Amou is very fond of smoking cigarette but even here Amou has made a new record. When Amou finishes the cigarettes which are being given to him by villagers then he smokes dried animal dung instead of tobacco. Amou claims that after renouncing all the pleasures of the world he is very happy with the kind of life he is living.

According to local people, Amou suffered an emotional setback when he was young and this is the reason why he decided to spend the rest of his life alone.