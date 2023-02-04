Meet US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, controversial Modi critic who was ousted from US House Panel

Somali-born US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has made headlines several times in the past, most of the time due to her harsh statements against several Republican issues. Now, Ilhan Omar has been ousted from the US House of Representatives after a vote conducted by the panel.

Democratic Party Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, known for her frequent anti-India tirade, has been voted out of the powerful foreign affairs committee by the Republican-majority House of Representatives, a move that was quickly condemned by the White House.

The House voted to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee with 218 to 211 votes on the party lines. The White House further termed the ousting of Ilhan Omar as a political stunt and described the move by the House of Representatives as a “stunt”.

Who is US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar?

Ilhan Omar is a 40-year-old Congresswomen in the United States, who is known for her strong political stance on certain subjects when she takes the House floor as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the country,

Omar is the third Muslim lawmaker in the US House of Representatives. She represents the fifth Congressional District of Minnesota. Omar is the first Somali American and the first naturalized citizen of African birth in the United States Congress, and the first woman of color to represent Minnesota.

Over the past few years, she has engaged herself in anti-India tirades both inside and outside the House. She has often urged the Biden administration to criticize and take a stance against several policies propagated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ilhan Omar sparked controversy in India after she visited Pakistan last year and met with then-Prime Minister Imran Khan, visiting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The US administration clarified that it was a personal visit by Omar, and didn’t reflect the country’s stance on Kashmir.

Why was Ilhan Omar ousted from US House Panel?

Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was fired from the Foreign Affairs Committee over past comments about Israel following the debate on the House Floor on Tuesday morning, according to the statement released by the House of Meeks.

This decision came after Omar had made what Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) recently described as "repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks" throughout her time as a member of the House.

The resolution explicitly condemns Omar for using an anti-semitic trope to suggest Israel’s allies in US politics were motivated by money rather than principle when she in 2019 tweeted “It’s all about the Benjamins baby”.

(With inputs from agencies)

