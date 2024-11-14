Gabbard, who has served in the Army National Guard for more than two decades, deploying to Iraq and Kuwait, would come to the role as somewhat of an outsider, compared to her predecessor.

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress and presidential candidate, to serve as director of national intelligence, continuing to stock his Cabinet with loyal personalities complimentary to his own, rather than long-term professionals in their requisite fields.

"As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!” Trump said in a statement.

"I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”

The current director, Avril Haines, was confirmed by the Senate in 2021 following several years in a number of top national security and intelligence positions.

Gabbard hasn't worked directly in the intelligence community, outside of House committees, including two years on the Homeland Security Committee.

Like others Trump has selected for his agency leadership, she has been among his most popular political surrogates, often drawing thunderous responses from crowds as she stumped for him in the campaign's closing months.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Gabbard comes from a special background. Her mother is from Indiana, her father is Samoan and European, and she was born in American Samoa. Because she was interested in Hinduism, her mother gave her the name Tulsi. The first Samoan-American to have a congressional vote was Shw. She also served in Iraq after enlisting in the Hawaii Army National Guard.

As the first female war veteran to run for the US presidency, Gabbard's 2019 presidential campaign garnered widespread attention. She did, however, withdraw from the 2020 election and support Joe Biden. Gabbard is now an independent after departing the Democratic Party in 2022.

Given her impressive performance against Harris in the 2019 Democratic primary debates, it is probable that she was also involved in Trump's preparation for the debate. Gabbard had harshly blasted Harris's prosecutorial record, claiming that she should apologise to the people she had wronged. Now, as Trump has chosen Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress and presidential candidate, to serve as director of national intelligence

(With inputs from PTI)