Meet Tulsi Gabbard, Hindu American set to help Donald Trump prepare for debate, she went from battlefield in Iraq to...

She has become an unexpected figure, as she is set to help Donald Trump prepare for his upcoming debate against Kamala Harris

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic Party leader, has become an unexpected figure in the 2024 US Presidential race as she is set to help Republican candidate Donald Trump prepare for his upcoming debate against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The first debate, hosted by ABC, will be held in Philadelphia on September 10, ahead of the November election.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Gabbard has a unique background. Born in American Samoa, her father is of Samoan and European ancestry, while her mother is from Indiana. Her mother named her Tulsi, influenced by her interest in Hinduism. Shw was the first Samoan-American to become a voting member of Congress. She also joined the Hawaii Army National Guard and served in Iraq.

Gabbard gained national attention in 2019 when she launched her presidential campaign, making her the first female combat veteran to run for the US presidency. However, she dropped out of the race in 2020 and endorsed Joe Biden. In 2022, Gabbard left the Democratic Party and now identifies as an independent.

Her involvement in Trump’s debate preparation likely stems from her strong performance against Harris in the 2019 Democratic primary debates. Gabbard had sharply criticised Harris’s record as a prosecutor, saying she owed an apology to those affected by her actions. Now, Gabbard’s experience and debate skills seem to be valuable assets for Trump as he prepares to face Harris.