Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Stree 2 box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film crosses part 1's lifetime earnings in three days

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

Hyundai Venue S+ with electric sunroof launched in India; price starts at Rs…

Watch: When Tanushree Dutta accused Vivek Agnihotri of harassment, said 'woh short skirt mein mujhe...'

Meet Tulsi Gabbard, Hindu American set to help Donald Trump prepare for debate, she went from battlefield in Iraq to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Stree 2 box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film crosses part 1's lifetime earnings in three days

Stree 2 box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film crosses part 1's lifetime earnings in three days

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

Hyundai Venue S+ with electric sunroof launched in India; price starts at Rs…

Hyundai Venue S+ with electric sunroof launched in India; price starts at Rs…

South Indian actors who stole the show in Hindi web series

South Indian actors who stole the show in Hindi web series

7 animals that hibernate in summer

7 animals that hibernate in summer

10 Telugu films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

10 Telugu films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Stree 2 box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film crosses part 1's lifetime earnings in three days

Stree 2 box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film crosses part 1's lifetime earnings in three days

Watch: When Tanushree Dutta accused Vivek Agnihotri of harassment, said 'woh short skirt mein mujhe...'

Watch: When Tanushree Dutta accused Vivek Agnihotri of harassment, said 'woh short skirt mein mujhe...'

Meet outsider, who was told to quit acting, was thrown out of Karan Johar film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...

Meet outsider, who was told to quit acting, was thrown out of Karan Johar film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...

HomeWorld

World

Meet Tulsi Gabbard, Hindu American set to help Donald Trump prepare for debate, she went from battlefield in Iraq to...

She has become an unexpected figure, as she is set to help Donald Trump prepare for his upcoming debate against Kamala Harris

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 10:58 PM IST

Meet Tulsi Gabbard, Hindu American set to help Donald Trump prepare for debate, she went from battlefield in Iraq to...
Image source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic Party leader, has become an unexpected figure in the 2024 US Presidential race as she is set to help Republican candidate Donald Trump prepare for his upcoming debate against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. 

The first debate, hosted by ABC, will be held in Philadelphia on September 10, ahead of the November election.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Gabbard has a unique background. Born in American Samoa, her father is of Samoan and European ancestry, while her mother is from Indiana. Her mother named her Tulsi, influenced by her interest in Hinduism. Shw was the first Samoan-American to become a voting member of Congress. She also joined the Hawaii Army National Guard and served in Iraq.

Gabbard gained national attention in 2019 when she launched her presidential campaign, making her the first female combat veteran to run for the US presidency. However, she dropped out of the race in 2020 and endorsed Joe Biden. In 2022, Gabbard left the Democratic Party and now identifies as an independent.

Her involvement in Trump’s debate preparation likely stems from her strong performance against Harris in the 2019 Democratic primary debates. Gabbard had sharply criticised Harris’s record as a prosecutor, saying she owed an apology to those affected by her actions. Now, Gabbard’s experience and debate skills seem to be valuable assets for Trump as he prepares to face Harris.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes country's youngest ever PM

Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes country's youngest ever PM

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: What is delimitation that paved the road for these Elections?

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: What is delimitation that paved the road for these Elections?

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Streaming This Week: Shekhar Home, Manorathangal, Yeh Meri Family season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Shekhar Home, Manorathangal, Yeh Meri Family season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement