Meet Travis Kelce, the 'Gym Teacher' Taylor Swift is marrying, know his net worth and more

The internet was set ablaze on Tuesday, i.e., August 26, when American pop star Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a dreamy Instagram post with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The announcement saw the "Swifties" going berserk as they had been manifesting this since the couple started "hanging out".

Needless to say, Taylor Swift is one of the world's most popular and wealthiest entertainers, with Forbes estimating her net worth at USD 1.6 billion (around Rs 1,40,42,26,89,920). Let's take a look at "gym teacher" Travis Kelce's net worth and more.

Who is Travis Kelce?

As per an NDTV report, Travis Kelce is a 10-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and three-time Super Bowl champion. He holds the record for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end (seven) and the highest single-season receiving yards at the position (1,416 in 2020). According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated at USD 70 million (Rs 6,14,31,42,236).

How did the friendship blossom into love?

Their journey together has been nothing short of a fairytale. It all began in July 2023 when Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. As per the reports, the NFL star tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it — a sweet gesture that didn’t work out that night but would later spark a real connection. A few weeks later, reports surfaced that the two had started talking, and by September, Swift was seen cheering for him at a Chiefs game, sitting right next to his mother. That was the moment the world knew something special was brewing.

Over the months, the couple grew closer, balancing stadium lights and stage spotlights. Swift became a regular at Kelce’s games, while the footballer travelled across continents to support her concerts. Their families met, their public appearances multiplied, and the bond only got stronger.