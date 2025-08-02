IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?
Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey
Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare
Meet IAS officer, whose mother used to sell desi wine, studied MBBS, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., he is...
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'
This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...
Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema
PM Modi defends India’s growth trajectory after Donald Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark: 'India will be third biggest’
'Shameful': Kangana Ranaut slams video of foreign tourist picking up trash in Himachal, watch video
WORLD
America is the top country to possess world's deadliest fighter jets after which comes Russia, China and other nations. In the recent wars globally, the world witnessed the use of some of the deadliest aerial weapons like US' F-22 Raptor, F-15, 15, Su-36, J-20 and others.
Top 5 world's deadliest fighter jets: The world is constantly suffering from wars and battles, most of which do not seem to know the end, and these are only growing with the use of modern, ultra-high-tech war machines, which are loaded with great combat capabilities. They have adapted to modern warfare and high-tech aerial tactics. From the US, Russia, to China, major countries are the power behind these superior air powers. Let us know about their combat powers:
The F-22 is a 5th-generation stealth fighter with unmatched capabilities, developed by Lockheed Martin and Boeing. It features advanced avionics, stealth design, and air-to-air/air-to-ground missiles, making it the world's most potent air superiority fighter since its introduction in 2007.
The Rafale is a versatile multirole fighter with advanced avionics, radar systems, and missile capabilities. Developed by France, it has seen combat success and is used by several countries, including France, India, Egypt, and Qatar.
The Typhoon is a highly capable 4.5-generation fighter jet with exceptional agility, advanced electronics, and potent weaponry, making it a top contender in air superiority and ground attack missions.
The Su-35 is Russia's most advanced operational fighter, offering exceptional speed, manoeuvrability, and multirole capabilities. As a highly capable 4th-generation fighter, it excels in air superiority and ground attack missions.
The J-20, or Mighty Dragon, is China's most advanced fighter jet, featuring stealth technology, advanced sensors, and long-range missiles. Designed for long-range operations, it's a strategic asset aimed at challenging US air dominance in the Asia-Pacific region.