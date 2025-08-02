Twitter
Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare

America is the top country to possess world's deadliest fighter jets after which comes Russia, China and other nations. In the recent wars globally, the world witnessed the use of some of the deadliest aerial weapons like US' F-22 Raptor, F-15, 15, Su-36, J-20 and others.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 03:38 PM IST

Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare
World's deadliest fighter jets

Top 5 world's deadliest fighter jets: The world is constantly suffering from wars and battles, most of which do not seem to know the end, and these are only growing with the use of modern, ultra-high-tech war machines, which are loaded with great combat capabilities. They have adapted to modern warfare and high-tech aerial tactics. From the US, Russia, to China, major countries are the power behind these superior air powers. Let us know about their combat powers:

F-22 Raptor

The F-22 is a 5th-generation stealth fighter with unmatched capabilities, developed by Lockheed Martin and Boeing. It features advanced avionics, stealth design, and air-to-air/air-to-ground missiles, making it the world's most potent air superiority fighter since its introduction in 2007.

Dassault

The Rafale is a versatile multirole fighter with advanced avionics, radar systems, and missile capabilities. Developed by France, it has seen combat success and is used by several countries, including France, India, Egypt, and Qatar.

Eurofighter Typhoon

The Typhoon is a highly capable 4.5-generation fighter jet with exceptional agility, advanced electronics, and potent weaponry, making it a top contender in air superiority and ground attack missions.

Sukhoi Su-35

The Su-35 is Russia's most advanced operational fighter, offering exceptional speed, manoeuvrability, and multirole capabilities. As a highly capable 4th-generation fighter, it excels in air superiority and ground attack missions.

Chengdu J-20: China's Advanced Stealth Fighter

The J-20, or Mighty Dragon, is China's most advanced fighter jet, featuring stealth technology, advanced sensors, and long-range missiles. Designed for long-range operations, it's a strategic asset aimed at challenging US air dominance in the Asia-Pacific region. 

