Meet the world's 'cheapest multi-millionaire' who eats cat food to save money

Aimee Elizabeth 'world's cheapest multi-millionaire'

Have you ever met or heard about a miser who is also a multi-millionaire? If not, here we bring before you a woman named Aimee Elizabeth who is a self-confessed 'world's cheapest multi-millionaire'. Ya, you've heard it right! Aimee Elizabeth isn't up for a lavish lifestyle and is tight on spending her cash.

In her own words, Aimee Elizabeth says she never buys anything new and even eats cat food to keep her expenses low.

Las Vegas resident, 50-year-old Aimee has a net worth of $5.3 million (Rs 38.71 crore), but refuses to go a penny over her monthly budget of $1,000 (Rs 73,000). She doesn't like to cross her monthly budget and has found several tricks to save money.

"I keep my water heater turned off, I need 22 minutes to heat it up enough to get a shower so I turn it on every morning when I get up. I set it for 22 minutes so I know exactly when my shower's ready because God forbid I waste another minute on that water heater," Aimee told TLC.

She claims it saves her £58 ($80) a month in doing so. In fact, she saves a total of $ 200,000 a year by refusing to buy anything new. According to the Mirror report, she uses the same manky sponge until it falls to bits and only uses one knife which she refuses to wash up using water.

However, one might get confused by the swanky apartment that she currently resides in. But turns out that the plush house was left to her by ex-husband Michael Murrey in the divorce.

After her divorce from ex-husband Michael, Aimee was given the house in which she lives and quite surprisingly, Michael offers to clean the property for free. This helps Aimee save a few hundred dollars on cleaning bills every month. She said that cleaning gives her ex-husband a free workout and he stays in shape.

Aimee's most bizarre trick to save money is to eat cat food to save 30 cents on buying tins of tuna. She also admitted that she has fed cat food to her human guests. She added, "When I go to these extremes I think people see it and it annoys a lot of them but I don't care. It saves money."