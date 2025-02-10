Donald Trump recently proposed that the US should take over the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians elsewhere, with the goal of creating a “Riviera of the Middle East”. Many countries in the Middle East have opposed the proposal of the US president over displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

US President Donald Trump’s statement on citizens of Gaza created a buzz everywhere and now King Abdullah II of Jordon has issued a statement that may harm relations between Jordan and US.

Donald Trump recently proposed that the US should take over the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians elsewhere, with the goal of creating a “Riviera of the Middle East”. This idea was met with widespread criticism and skepticism, both internationally and within Trump's own party.

According to some media reports, Jordon may start a war with Israel if people from Gaza are forced into the country. These reports also suggest that Jordon’s King should express the country’s economic situation to the US President regarding failure to allow Palestinian refugees in its land due to scarce resources and several economic challenges.

Abdullah Al-Yahya, the foreign minister of Kuwait, has firmly stated that the Middle Eastern nation rejects the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, emphasising to be firm on the two-state solution. Al-Yahya made the remarks to reporters during a meeting of diplomatic missions accredited to Kuwait. “I do not see the issue of displacement as negotiable”. “The Palestinian people alone decide their fate, and we remain firm in this stance both at the Gulf and Arab levels,” he said.

An extraordinary Arab summit is set to take place in Cairo, likely on February 27, to denounce the "Gaza displacement" plan. The summit's exact date will be finalized in coordination with Arab states, as reported by Xinhua news agency. Egypt has been actively galvanizing Arab momentum against Trump's plan, emphasizing the need for a two-state solution with a separate Palestinian homeland alongside Israel.