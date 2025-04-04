With an estimated net worth of $50 billion and a collection of over 7,000 luxury cars, he is one of the richest royals on the planet.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is known around the world not just for his long reign, but also for his extraordinary wealth and lavish lifestyle. With an estimated net worth of $50 billion and a collection of over 7,000 luxury cars, he is one of the richest royals on the planet.

Born on July 15, 1946, to Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III, Bolkiah was chosen to succeed his father at an early age. He officially became the 29th Sultan of Brunei in August 1968. Over the decades, he has become globally recognised for his wealth, power, and luxurious way of living.

The Sultan also serves as the Prime Minister of Brunei, along with holding several other top government positions. Thanks to Brunei’s rich oil reserves, the country is one of the wealthiest nations, and the Sultan’s fortune has grown accordingly.

One of the most well-known symbols of his wealth is his residence, Istana Nurul Iman, which cost around $600 million to build. It is the largest residential palace in the world, as listed in the Guinness World Records. The palace features 1,778 rooms, 257 bathrooms, five swimming pools, a grand mosque, a polo ground, and even a massive garage that can hold 110 cars.

Sultan Bolkiah’s love for cars is unmatched. His personal collection includes more than 7,000 vehicles, with 500 Rolls-Royces alone. He also owns rare models from Ferrari, Bentley, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, and even three out of the five McLaren F1 LM cars ever made.

In addition to cars, the Sultan owns a fleet of private aircraft, including a Boeing 747-400 that is said to be gold-plated. His private jets and helicopters are just another example of his grand lifestyle.

Interestingly, he even flies his favourite barber from London to Brunei for haircuts, reportedly spending around $20,000 each time.