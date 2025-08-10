Twitter
WORLD

Meet Stephan Miran, mind behind Donald Trump's tariffs, now appointed to serve...

Stephan Miran's appointment comes as Trump exerts more control over the Federal Reserve, shaping the country's monetary policy. Miran is often credited for Trump's economic policies, including tariffs. Learn more about him here.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 01:47 AM IST

Meet Stephan Miran, mind behind Donald Trump's tariffs, now appointed to serve...

US President Donald Trump has picked Stephen Miran to temporarily fill a vacancy on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors following Adriana Kugler's resignation. Miran would serve as a temporary appointee to the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026. “It is my great honor to announce that I have chosen Dr. Stephen Miran. He has been with me from the beginning of my Second Term, and his expertise in the World of Economics is unparalleled. He will do an outstanding job," Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social.

 Miran serves as a key figure in Trump's economic team. He has been a strong advocate for the Trump administration's economic policies, including tax cuts and tariffs. His appointment would potentially affect the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates, aligning more towards Trump's agenda. 

Also read: Donald Trump's FRESH warning if court rules against tariffs, says, 'It will be 1929...'

Who is Stephan Miran?

Miran currently serves as the Chair of the White House's Council of Economic Advisors. In his illustrious career as an economist, he has held several significant positions in both the public and private sectors.  He served as a senior advisor for economic strategy at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He became a senior strategist at Hudson Bay Capital Management. Previously,  he worked as an analyst and in macroeconomic strategy roles at firms like Lily Pond Capital Management, Fidelity Investments, and Sovarnum Capital. 

Talking about Miran's educational background, he holds bachelor's degrees from Boston University in Economics, Philosophy, and Mathematics, and a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University. 

Meanwhile, Miran has strongly advocated for tariffs, describing them as a tool to restructure the global trading system. He has earlier criticised the Federal Reserve's independence from political influence. He stated that the Fed's independence is overstated and that its actions were politically motivated, particularly during the pandemic. He has often been criticised by fellow economists for his controversial views, especially his suggestions on devaluing the dollar to improve trade conditions.

