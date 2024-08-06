Twitter
Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Jaisal Kaur

Aug 06, 2024, 06:34 PM IST

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....
Sheikh Rehana was with her elder sister Sheikh Hasina in Europe when her father and Bangladesh president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, mother Begum Fazilatunnesa and brothers Kamal, Jamal and Russel were killed on August 15, 1975, in a military coup. Presently, as Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and left the country amid immense protests, Rehana was again with her in the military aircraft that helped them to flee to India.

Sixty-eight-year-old Sheikh Rehana, the fourth of Mujibur Rahman's five children, has often accompanied elder sister Sheikh Hasina on her formal trips and is one of the renowned leaders of the Awami League. She also hosted party meetings on Sheikh Hasina's behalf when she was imprisoned in 2007-2008 during an Emergency in the country.

On July 1975, Sheikh Hasina and her sister Rehana went to Germany where Hasina's husband and physicist, the late MA Wazed Miah, was working. 

Ms Hasina said in an interview, "Because my husband was abroad, so I used to live in the same house. That day everybody was there: my father, mother, my three brothers, two newly-wedded sisters-in-law, everybody was there. That was the last day...."

A few days later, Mujibur Rahman, his wife, three sons and two daughters-in-law were killed at their home in Dhanmondi. While, Hasina, her husband and children Sajeeb Wazed and Saima Wazed, and Rehana fled to India.

Later, Rehana married Bangladeshi academic Shafique Ahmed Siddiqui. The wedding was held in London and Sheikh Hasina could not attend, reportedly due to lack of funds. Sheikh Rehana has three children - Radwan Mujib Siddiq is a strategy consultant and a trustee of Awami League's research wing. Daughter Tulip Siddiq is a Labour Party politician in the UK and presently serves as Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister in the Keir Starmer dispensation. Rehana's third child, Azmina Siddiq Rupanti, is employed with a risk consultancy.

 

