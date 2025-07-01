Though the image brought her worldwide attention, it also brought hardship. Her story, however, remains a powerful reminder of the human cost of conflict.

One of the most famous photographs in history is that of a young Afghan girl with green eyes, wrapped in a rust-coloured shawl. Known to the world as the “Afghan Girl,” her real name is Sharbat Gula. The image, taken in 1984 by war photographer Steve McCurry, was published on the cover of National Geographic in June 1985. It came to represent the struggles of Afghan refugees during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

According to Times Now, at the time, Sharbat was believed to be just 12 years old, living in the harsh conditions of the Nasir Bagh refugee camp in Pakistan. McCurry recalled seeing thousands of refugees living without electricity, clean water, or proper shelter. In one of the tents that served as a school for girls, he spotted Sharbat and was immediately drawn to her eyes. “I instantly knew this was the only picture I wanted to take,” he later said.

Sharbat’s identity remained unknown for 17 years. In 2002, McCurry returned to Pakistan to find her, just as the refugee camp was about to be demolished. With the help of Pakistani journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai, he searched for weeks, following rumours and leads. Finally, they found a man who claimed to know her brother. This led McCurry to Sharbat, now a married woman with children.

When they reunited, McCurry was stunned. “She had lived a hard life,” he said, noting how different she looked compared to the child in the photo. Still, she agreed to be photographed again and appeared in a documentary in 2002.

Though the image brought her worldwide attention, it also brought hardship. In a 2022 interview with La Repubblica, Sharbat said, “That photo created a lot of problems for me. I would have preferred it had never been taken.” She explained that in Afghan culture, women are not usually photographed, and as a child, she had no choice in the matter.

In 2021, Sharbat fled Afghanistan again and was granted refuge in Italy. Despite the fame, her life has been filled with struggle.