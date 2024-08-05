Twitter
World

World

Meet Salimullah Khan and Asif Nazrul, who will lead Bangladesh's interim government after Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Salimullah Khan, a Bangladeshi writer and academic, will lead the interim government,

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 05:35 PM IST

Meet Salimullah Khan and Asif Nazrul, who will lead Bangladesh's interim government after Sheikh Hasina's resignation
In an abrupt turn of events, on August 5, 2024, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina submitted her resignation due to the protest. It is reported that she has arrived in India, the country where Ms. Hasina and her family sought refuge following a military takeover.

But, this time there was no coup, and as soon as word spread that the prime minister was leaving the nation, demonstrators swarmed her official Dhaka residence.

Despite Bangladesh's government's complete internet ban on protesting, students organising under the name Students Against Discrimination started their "Long March to Dhaka" in an attempt to defuse the government's proposed quota.

Salimullah Khan, a Bangladeshi writer and academic, will lead the interim government, according to Bangladesh's main political party, the BNP. The party's representatives were present during the meeting with the Army Chief. He is regarded as one of Bangladesh's most well-known and esteemed intellectuals. Khan uses Marxist and Lacanian theories to investigate national and international politics and culture. He is aware of and impacted by Ahmed Safa's worries. Among Bangladesh's young prose writers and intellectuals, he has a large following. Khan has translated several authors' works into Bengali, including Aflatoon, James Reynell, Charles Baudelaire, Franz Fanon, and Dorothy Zulle. He frequently makes guest appearances on talk shows on domestic and global politics on Bangladeshi television networks.

Md. Nazrul Islam, commonly referred to as Dr. Asif Nazrul, is a writer, novelist, columnist, political analyst, and University of Dhaka law professor from Bangladesh. Nazrul is well-known for his audacious criticism of Bangladeshi politics and is the author of over ten novels and nonfiction works. At the University of Dhaka, Nazrul teaches law. He has previously worked for the government of Bangladesh as an administrative officer and a journalist.




 

