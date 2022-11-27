Search icon
Meet Ron DeSantis, likely rival of Donald Trump in 2024 US presidential elections: Why Elon Musk is supporting him

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that he will be supporting Ron DeSantis in the 2024 US Presidential elections if he decided to run against Trump.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis (Photo - Wiki Commons)

After reinstating the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk pledged to support his opposition candidate in the 2024 US Presidential elections. Musk revealed that he voted for the Democratic Party in the previous elections, and is planning to make the switch to the other party.

Businessman Donald Trump announced recently that he will be running for President in the 2024 US Presidential elections, while many are predicting that Republican party member Ron DeSantis will be running against him in the polls.

Elon Musk recently took to Twitter and said, “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.”

He had revealed that he supported the Obama government and had reluctantly voted for the Biden administration in the previous elections. He said, “But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedent.”

 

 

A Twitter user replied to his tweet and asked, “Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?” To this, Elon Musk responded with “Yes”. This means that in the upcoming elections, Musk is likely to support the rival of Donald Trump.

Who is Ron DeSantis?

Ron DeSantis is the 46th Governor of Florida and is a member of the Republican Party. Being a popular member of the opposition, it is likely that DeSantis will oppose Donald Trump when the poll to choose the Republican candidate for the 2024 US Presidential elections is conducted.

Ron DeSantis was the legal advisor of the United States SEAL Team One, which is the primary unit of the US armed forces. He was also deployed in Iraq for one year in 2007 and has held several political positions since.

He had a firm stance on not imposing Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in the state of Florida during the pandemic. DeSantis is also a believer in the pro-choice movement and proposed that any healthcare provider in Florida who performs abortions can be booked for a felony.

