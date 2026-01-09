Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...

Pahlavi has emerged as a crucial figure in nationwide Iranian protests triggered by an economic collapse in late 2025. The protest gained momentum after Pahlavi's appeal to citizens.

Unrest intensified in Iran after a call for mass demonstrations by exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. Demonstrators set fires in the streets of Tehran, and large crowds protested in cities including Borujerd, Arsanjan, and Gilan-e Gharb. Witnesses said residents poured into the streets and shouted slogans from their homes, signalling a new phase of mobilisation nationwide, Al Jazeera reported. Pahlavi has emerged as a crucial figure in nationwide Iranian protests triggered by an economic collapse in late 2025. The protest gained momentum after Pahlavi's appeal to citizens. His father, Iran’s last shah, fled the country shortly before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

According to AP, protesters shouted phrases such as “Pahlavi will return” and “Seyyed Ali will be toppled", referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The escalation led authorities to impose a nationwide communications blackout.

Who is Reza Pahlavi?

Reza Pahlavi is the son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, and Empress Farah Diba. Born on October 31, 1960, he was officially named Crown Prince in 1967 at age seven. At 17, he moved to the United States for jet fighter training at Reese Air Force Base in Texas. The 1979 Islamic Revolution occurred while he was still in training, preventing his return and forcing the royal family into permanent exile. He holds a degree in political science from the University of Southern California. While some monarchists look for his restoration to the throne, Pahlavi officially advocates for a secular democratic-parliamentary system where the people decide the form of government through a national referendum. The Pahlavi dynasty ruled Iran for more than five decades before being overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Reza Pahlavi thanks US Donald Trump

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his "strong leadership and support" of the ongoing anti-Islamic Republic protests occurring across Iran. Taking to X, he wrot, "This warning you have issued to the criminal leaders of the Islamic Republic gives my people greater strength and hope—hope that, at last, a President of the United States is standing firmly by their side," the crown prince added. Trump responded that US will "come to the rescue" of anti-regime demonstrators in Iran if the Islamic Republic "shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters," describing the US as "locked and loaded and ready to go" in such an event.