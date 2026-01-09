FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG relief to Venezuela: Trump cancels second wave of attacks after cooperation with Delcy Rodriguez

Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio considers 2.5% public offering in...

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...

MEA issues BIG statement after Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'Prime Minister Modi...'

India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching and shootings of Hindus increase

Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...

Brooklyn Beckham serves legal notice to parents David Beckham and Victoria, bars direct contact as family rift deepens

BIG embarrassment for Pakistan: Top Israeli diplomat rejects Pak Army's role in Gaza Strip

Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk: 'Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are playing...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wa

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...

Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep g

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeWorld

WORLD

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...

Pahlavi has emerged as a crucial figure in nationwide Iranian protests triggered by an economic collapse in late 2025. The protest gained momentum after Pahlavi's appeal to citizens.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Unrest intensified in Iran after a call for mass demonstrations by exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. Demonstrators set fires in the streets of Tehran, and large crowds protested in cities including Borujerd, Arsanjan, and Gilan-e Gharb. Witnesses said residents poured into the streets and shouted slogans from their homes, signalling a new phase of mobilisation nationwide, Al Jazeera reported.  Pahlavi has emerged as a crucial figure in nationwide Iranian protests triggered by an economic collapse in late 2025. The protest gained momentum after Pahlavi's appeal to citizens. His father, Iran’s last shah, fled the country shortly before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. 

    According to AP, protesters shouted phrases such as “Pahlavi will return” and “Seyyed Ali will be toppled", referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The escalation led authorities to impose a nationwide communications blackout.

    Who is Reza Pahlavi?

    Reza Pahlavi is the son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, and Empress Farah Diba. Born on October 31, 1960, he was officially named Crown Prince in 1967 at age seven. At 17, he moved to the United States for jet fighter training at Reese Air Force Base in Texas. The 1979 Islamic Revolution occurred while he was still in training, preventing his return and forcing the royal family into permanent exile.  He holds a degree in political science from the University of Southern California. While some monarchists look for his restoration to the throne, Pahlavi officially advocates for a secular democratic-parliamentary system where the people decide the form of government through a national referendum. The Pahlavi dynasty ruled Iran for more than five decades before being overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

    Reza Pahlavi thanks US Donald Trump 

    Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his "strong leadership and support" of the ongoing anti-Islamic Republic protests occurring across Iran. Taking to X, he wrot,  "This warning you have issued to the criminal leaders of the Islamic Republic gives my people greater strength and hope—hope that, at last, a President of the United States is standing firmly by their side," the crown prince added. Trump responded that US will "come to the rescue" of anti-regime demonstrators in Iran if the Islamic Republic "shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters," describing the US as "locked and loaded and ready to go" in such an event.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...
    Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wa
    Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...
    Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep g
    MEA issues BIG statement after Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'Prime Minister Modi...'
    MEA reacts to Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'PM Modi...'
    India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching and shootings of Hindus increase
    India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching
    Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...
    Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
    Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement