Meet Reverend Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly, Indian-born priest who is youngest Bishop in Church of England

Reverend Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly, also known as Saju, is the youngest Bishop to be consecrated in the Church of England. Sahu was recommended by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Thereafter, he was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II.

The 42-year-old Indian priest was consecrated with a staff, or crozier, made of Indian rosewood, during a Eucharist service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London by the Archbishop of Canterbury on Tuesday. The consecration ceremony was attended by two of Saju’s four children, namely Zipp and Abraham.

As quoted by PTI, Saju said, "I have been preparing for this service very much aware of what a great privilege it is that people around the world are praying for this moment. There is a very strong sense of the wider church affirming this calling”.

Saju spent his childhood in Kerala and Bengaluru. His mother was a nurse in a leprosy hospital and so that’s where Saju spent most of his time. He completed his education from the Southern Asia Bible College in Bengaluru, and trained for the ministry at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford.

Currently living in England, Saju serves as a Vicar at St Mark’s, Gillingham and St Mary’s Island in the Diocese of Rochester, a role which he assumed in 2019. Prior to taking up this role, he was a Priest-in-Charge at the Diocese.

In 2009, Saju was ordained as Priest in the Church of England. In 2022, he was appointed as Associate Vicar at St Thomas', Kendal, and St Catherine's, Crook, in the Diocese of Carlisle, North-West England, in 2011.

He has recently completed 21 years in England, where he lives with his four children, aged 8-12 years and his wife Katy.

Saju’s formal installation as Bishop of Loughborough will take place on February 5. The welcome service will include guests and representatives of the diocese at Brockington Church of England Academy in Enderby, Leicestershire.