Meet real life 'Ghajini', a German man who loses memory every six hours

People who saw hit Bollywood movie Ghajini distinctly remember the unique memory disorder that Aamir Khan’s character suffered from. He was shown suffering from a problem called anterograde amnesia or short-term memory loss.

Individuals with this disorder are unable to remember very recent things. They struggle when recollecting information or events that happened a short while ago. People could lose memory in seconds or several days. One such remarkable case from Germany has recently been in news where a tragic accident six years ago left a man with a memory loss disorder where he fails to recollect information from more than six hours ago.

The man with this ‘six-hour memory’ is named Daniel Schmidt. His story spans a dangerous accident, a struggle of life and death and intensive therapy to recover whatever he could from his earlier life.

Daniel Schmidt is unable to remember events from six hours ago. If he doesn’t have a note, a task or a place may never come back to his mind. On his way to see his sister, the unfortunate man had met with a high-speed accident and had to be airlifted for emergency treatment. He had suffered severe traumatic brain injury.

The injuries took his memory away. Intensive physiotherapy and speech therapy followed to help Schmidt recover. He now has to keep a diary with exact details about his day in order to not forget.