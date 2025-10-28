Meet Paul Biya, world's oldest president who wins re-election in Cameroon, his age is...

Paul Biya is the world's oldest president at 92, who has repeated his victory by re-winning the Cameroon elections. Biya has been at the helm of the central African nation since 1982, after the first president resigned. Cameroon had been in turmoil for the past few weeks due to protest and clashes.

Paul Biya is the world's oldest president at 92 who has repeated his victory by re-winning the Cameroon elections, the country's top court said on Monday. Biya's re-election comes amid violence and clashes between protestors and security forces, leaving at least four people dead as opposition supporters demanded credible results.

The Associated Press reported that the Constitutional Council recorded Biya's votes to be 53.66% while former ally Issa Tchiroma Bakary received 35.19%. The voter turnout for the Presidential elections in Cameroon this year stood at 57.7%. Biya will now serve an eighth consecutive term.

Who is Paul Biya?

Biya is the oldest president in the world in 2025, who has been at the helm of the central African nation since 1982, after the country's first president resigned. He has been ruling for over three decades, the longest for anyone in the country, which has more than 70% of its population, accounting for around 30 million, below 35. A later constitutional amendment further benefited him as it did away with term limits. The election, which took place on October 12, highlights growing tensions between Africa’s youth and its many aging leaders.

The newly re-elected leader has now ruled longer than any other president in the country. Over 70 per cent of the country’s nearly 30 million people are under the age of 35, and the October 12 election has highlighted the growing divide between Africa’s youthful population and its long-entrenched leaders, said a report by AFP.

What's happening in Cameroon?

Before the elections took place, Cameroon had been in turmoil for the past few weeks, clouding the election results. The clashes in the African nation turned so violent and concerning that citizens shared several photos and videos of the clashes on social media.

After the election results were announced on a social media post, opposition leader Tchiroma firmly said that security forces had shot at civilians, two of whom were killed in his hometown of Garoua. “Shooting point-blank at your own brothers — I can’t help but wonder if you’re mercenaries. "Kill me if you want, but I will liberate this country by any means necessary. What blatant impunity,” he wrote.

Days before the results, Tchiroma had claimed victory, claiming that the results were collated by his party. However, Biya’s party members rejected the claim.