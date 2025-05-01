Following a speech at the 'Overseas Pakistani Convention' in Islamabad on April 17, where inflammatory statements were made, a tragic attack occurred in the Kashmir Valley. Terrorists opened fire on tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam, resulting in the deaths of 26 innocent people.

General Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army Chief, is now a wanted man in both Pakistan and India. Protests against him are escalating within Pakistan, and reports suggest he is in hiding. Munir is facing severe criticism, with allegations that he is responsible for Pakistan's current troubles. Pakistani media outlets are reporting sharp reactions, claiming his actions and alleged terrorist plots have brought Pakistan to the brink of collapse.

What did Asim Munir say?

In his speech, General Asim Munir strongly emphasized the 'Two-Nation Theory.' He urged the audience to educate their children about Pakistan's distinct identity, rooted in the belief that Pakistanis are fundamentally different from Hindus. This theory, which asserts that Muslims and Hindus are separate nations, formed the basis of his argument. This raises questions about the background of Asim Munir, and the influences that shaped his views.

Who is Asim Munir?

Asim Munir comes from a family where his father, Syed Sarwar Munir, was a school teacher, an Imam, and a Hafiz-e-Quran. His family belongs to the Syed community, a respected group in Muslim society. General Munir's wife is Iram Asim, and his daughter Sundas Azair is married to Uzair Ali Shah. He frequently incorporates Islamic references and promotes Islamic ideology in his speeches.

The family of Syed Sarwar Munir migrated to Pakistan from Jalandhar, Punjab, India, during the 1947 Partition. They initially sought refuge in Toba Tek Singh before settling in Rawalpindi. This makes General Asim Munir's family part of the Muhajir community, who migrated to Pakistan from India after Partition.

Was appointed as ISI cheif in 2018

In 2018, Munir was appointed as the ISI chief, but he was removed by then-Prime Minister Imran Khan after only eight months, and replaced by Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. Following Imran Khan's removal from power, Asim Munir later became the Army Chief of Pakistan.

Asim Munir's military career

Asim Munir's military career began in 1986 during General Zia-ul-Haq's era. He graduated from the Officers Training School in Mangala, earning the 'Sword of Honour,' and was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion Frontier Force Regiment. Munir has previously made provocative statements regarding Kashmir, often using inflammatory language against India, including references to 'jihad.' Experts suggest these statements offer moral support to terrorism.

Security analysts suggest that the Pakistan Army and ISI have a history of protecting terrorists. They believe that when the Army Chief makes divisive statements against India and Hindus, it may be perceived as an endorsement of terrorism.