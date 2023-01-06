Meet Olivia Benson, Taylor Swift's cat which has a net worth of Rs 800 crore

The pop artist Taylor Swift's on children—and even adults who grew up listening to her music—is undeniable. She is one of the wealthiest singers in the world with a whopping $450 million in net worth. She has also had some of the most successful careers as a vocalist. She has received 11 Grammys. Her pet has benefited from all of her achievements, whether it has been financial or otherwise.

She is a Scottish Fold cat with the name Olivia Benson, named after Mariska Hargitay's lead character on the TV show "Law & Order." She frequently appears in Taylor Swift's music videos, and TV commercials, and even has her own line of merchandise.

As a result, the feline is the third-richest pet in the world, with a net worth of $97 million, to be exact. Olivia is ranked third on a list of the wealthiest animals in the world, according to the website allaboutcats.com.

Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencers, as seen by her staggering $97 million net worth. The Scottish Fold made her riches by appearing in multiple music videos with her owner, creating her own line of products, and making cameo appearances in numerous high-profile commercials, including those for brands like Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.

All About Cats compiled the Forbes-style list by determining each cat's net worth using information from Instagram. According to the outlet, social media influencer @Nala cat, a Siamese and tabby mix, is ranked number 2 and has a net worth somewhat higher than Olivia Benson. It has a $100 million net value.

A German Shepherd named Gunther VI holds the top spot, in case you were wondering. The dog is said to be worth $500 million and is owned by the Gunther Corporation. He reportedly inherited $80 million inheritance, which the dog's owners reportedly increased further through real estate investments.