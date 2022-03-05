Meet Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russian attacks for the past 10 days. The country was first attacked after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a “special military operation”.

Amidst the ongoing chaos, Ukraine’s First Lady, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olena Zelenska has started a channel on Telegram to help people find verified answers.

Olena shared the news saying, "How to act and live during war time? These days, we all have many questions. I would like to help as much as I can. So I am starting a special Telegram channel with verified answers”.

Olena is quite active on social media platforms and is trying to help Ukrainians find means of survival amidst the ongoing war with this Telegram channel. She is seen sharing video messages on Instagram and verified government information on Telegram.

A video message recently shared by Olena on Instagram said that the First Ladies across the globe are asking her how they can help Ukraine. Answering them in the video, Olena said, “My answer is - tell the truth to the world! Speak up! What is happening in Ukraine is not a 'special military operation', as Putin says, but a full-scale war, where the aggressor is the Russian Federation”.

The First Lady also said, “Ukraine does not need to be rescued. But we need support from the world for our army and civilians. Not just in words”.

Olena got married to the now President Zelenskyy in 2003. They first met each other at college. Ever since the war started, Olena has decided to support her husband and children. Due to security concerns, the whereabouts of Zelenskyy and his family have been kept a secret.