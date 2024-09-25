Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Your every vote for INDIA...': Rahul Gandhi urges J-K voters to cast their votes as polling enters second phase

Virat Kohli turns down handshake with Kanpur hotel staff, says...; Watch viral video

Meet new PM of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, first woman to hold office since 2000, know her India connection

Meet actress who battled asthma, cancer, became hit in both negative and positive roles, brother's name is Aamir...

'Not something that...': Omar Abdullah slams Centre for inviting foreign delegates to observe J-K polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli turns down handshake with Kanpur hotel staff, says...; Watch viral video

Virat Kohli turns down handshake with Kanpur hotel staff, says...; Watch viral video

Meet new PM of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, first woman to hold office since 2000, know her India connection

Meet new PM of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, first woman to hold office since 2000, know her India connection

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday gives control of her life, happiness to AI after being cheated on in gripping thriller

CTRL trailer: Ananya Panday gives control of her life, happiness to AI after being cheated on in gripping thriller

Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar tease Vedang Raina with rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's name; actor's reaction goes viral

Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar tease Vedang Raina with rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's name; actor's reaction goes viral

HomeWorld

World

Meet new PM of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, first woman to hold office since 2000, know her India connection

Amarasuriya, who is also the first woman to hold the office since Sirimavo Bandaranaike in 2000, pursued a Bachelor's degree in Sociology at Delhi University from 1991 to 1994.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Meet new PM of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, first woman to hold office since 2000, know her India connection
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Harini Amarasuriya, Sri Lanka's new prime minister, has a special connection with India as she spent her formative college years at Delhi University. The 54-year-old academic-turned-politician, who took office as the 16th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Tuesday, studied at the prestigious Hindu College in the early 1990s.

Amarasuriya, who is also the first woman to hold the office since Sirimavo Bandaranaike in 2000, pursued a Bachelor's degree in Sociology at Delhi University from 1991 to 1994.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava expressed pride in the college's distinguished alumna.

"It's an honour to know that a Hinduite has become the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Harini was a student of Sociology from 1991 to 1994, and we are extremely proud of her accomplishments. I hope her time at Hindu played a part in shaping her path to success,” Srivastava told PTI.

She added, "Hindu College has a long tradition of student government, and we elect a prime minister and a leader of opposition every year. Harini's appointment is another milestone in our college's storied history.” Nalin Rajan Singh, a batchmate and now a Bollywood director, recalled his time with Amarasuriya during their student years.

“I vaguely remember her, but I know she was very involved in college festivals and debates. It was the 90s, and a lot of us -- people like Imtiaz Ali and Arnab Goswami -- were starting to make our mark. To see her become prime minister is amazing.” Singh, who was the president of the Hindu College students' hostel at the time, believes Amarasuriya's new role will further strengthen ties between India and Sri Lanka.

He added that the Hindu College alumni circle, known for its strong bonds, would love to invite her to a future alumni meet.

Amarasuriya was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new prime minister by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who appointed his cabinet of four, including himself.

She has been assigned the portfolios of the Minister of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science and Tech, Health, and Investment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Not scared of...': CM Siddaramaiah vows to fight back after Karnataka HC dismisses petition in MUDA scam

'Not scared of...': CM Siddaramaiah vows to fight back after Karnataka HC dismisses petition in MUDA scam

Kim Jong Un's North Korea has executed 2 women for helping...

Kim Jong Un's North Korea has executed 2 women for helping...

This Indian state has Asia's oldest railway network, it Is built by...

This Indian state has Asia's oldest railway network, it Is built by...

Rhythm Wagholikar Drops Pictures Of His Pre-Birthday Night With Friends – A Heartwarming Reunion Planned by Wife Anuja

Rhythm Wagholikar Drops Pictures Of His Pre-Birthday Night With Friends – A Heartwarming Reunion Planned by Wife Anuja

This is world's most challenging airport, only 50 pilots are qualified to land here, it is...

This is world's most challenging airport, only 50 pilots are qualified to land here, it is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement