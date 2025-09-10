Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Nepal's only billionaire who once wanted to become CA, now owns THIS famous noodle company, got inspiration from Ratan Tata, his net worth is Rs...

World's riches man is Elon Musk, India's richest person is Mukesh Ambani. But have you ever thought who is the richest person in Nepal and what is his net worth. Read her to know.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Meet Nepal's only billionaire who once wanted to become CA, now owns THIS famous noodle company, got inspiration from Ratan Tata, his net worth is Rs...
The global wealth landscape is currently led by Elon Musk, whose net worth is estimated at USD 435.3 billion. Within India, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries tops the charts, holding a net worth of USD 103 billion, as reported by Forbes. But what about Nepal? Have you ever thought who is the richest person in Nepal and what is his net worth.

Who is the richest man in Nepal?

Binod Chaudhary, a name synonymous with entrepreneurial excellence in Nepal, has carved a niche for himself as the country's sole billionaire. At 69, Chaudhary stands tall as the chairman of Chaudhary Group (CG Corp Global), steering an impressive empire of 136 companies that span diverse sectors like banking, hotels, FMCG, energy, education, and health. His journey is a testament to relentless pursuit of business opportunities and astute decision-making

Nepal's richest man has Indian roots, here's how

Born into a Marwari family in Kathmandu, Chaudhary's lineage traces back to Rajasthan, India, reflecting a rich cultural heritage. His grandfather's migration to Nepal laid the groundwork for the family's business legacy, with his father achieving a milestone by opening Nepal's first departmental store. Initially, Chaudhary harbored ambitions of becoming a chartered accountant, embarking on studies in India. However, fate had other plans; his father's illness necessitated Chaudhary's return home at 18, redirecting him into the business world.

From Disco Nights to 'Wai Wai' success

Chaudhary's entrepreneurial journey began with the launch of Nepal's iconic disco in Kathmandu in 1973, swiftly becoming a hotspot for the youth. An important momemnt in Chaudhary's life came in 1984 with the introdunduction of 'Wai Wai' noodles, now a beloved staple across India and Nepal, cherished by both children and adults, particularly in North and Northeast India. His business acumen led to fruitful partnerships with global giants like Suzuki and Panasonic, bolstering his ventures.

Strategic Expansion: Nabil Bank and Taj Hotels

A strategic milestone was achieved in 1995 when Chaudhary acquired a controlling stake in Nabil Bank from the Dubai government, catapulting it to Nepal's leading bank. His triumphs in hospitality are noteworthy; Chaudhary Group operates 143 hotels, including luxurious 5-star establishments in collaboration with India's prestigious Taj Hotels, spread across Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka.

Binod Chaudhary's empire of 136 companies and his net worth

The Chaudhary Group's footprint extends far beyond noodles and hotels, encompassing banking, real estate, telecom, energy, education, and health sectors. Projects range from power initiatives in Nepal to electronics ventures in India, underscoring the group's expansive influence. According to Forbes, Binod Chaudhary's wealth stood at $1.8 billion (over Rs 15,000 crore) in 2023, a remarkable feat for Nepal.

Inspirations and beyond business

Chaudhary is an ardent Bollywood enthusiast, with a special admiration for Amitabh Bachchan's films. He draws inspiration from visionaries like JRD Tata, Tatan Tata who revolutionised Indian business, and Nelson Mandela, symbolizing transformative change. Beyond his business prowess, Chaudhary serves as a Member of Parliament in Nepal, adding another dimension to his distinguished career.

Philanthropy and personal life

Chaudhary's commitment to giving back is evident through the Chaudhary Foundation, supporting initiatives like disaster relief, education, health programs, and rural development. He's known for humility and spirituality, being a follower of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and an avid trekker. Chaudhary's autobiography, "Making It Big: The Inspiring Story of Nepal's First Billionaire in His Own Words," offers insights into his journey, lauded for its candid narrative.

CG Corp Global's portfolio includes prominent brands like 'Wai Wai' noodles and Nabil Bank, with international factories in India, Serbia, Bangladesh, and an upcoming facility in Egypt. The group's hospitality ventures boast collaborations with Taj, Alila, and other luxury hotel chains, reflecting Chaudhary's vision for global excellence.

