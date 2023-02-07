Meet Natasha Perianayagam, Indian-American girl named as 'World's Brightest' student for second time

Photo: PTI

Natasha Perianayagam, an Indian-American schoolgirl, was named to the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth's list of the "world's brightest" students for the second year in a row based on the results of tests taken by more than 15,000 students from 76 different countries that were above grade level.

Who is Natasha Perianayagam?

A teen of Indian descent named Natasha Perianayagam has been included in a list of the brightest students in the world by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. For the second year running, Natasha Perianayagam has been listed among the world's brightest students. 13-year-old Natasha Perianayagam attends Florence M. Gaudineer Middle School in New Jersey, United States.

The list was created based on the outcomes of tests given to more than 15,000 students in 76 different countries that were above grade level. In the spring of 2021, when she was in class 5, Natasha Perianayagam also took the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) exam.

Natasha Perianayagam's verbal and mathematical test scores at that level were 90th percentile for advanced 8th grade results, propelling her to the awards list for the year. According to a statement from the university, Natasha Perianayagam was recognised for her outstanding performance on the SAT, ACT, and School and College Ability Tests.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is the hometown of her parents. Natasha Perianayagam's parents noted that in her free time, she enjoys drawing. She also enjoys reading JRR Tolkien's books. Testing above grade level has been used by The Center for Talented Youth to identify brilliant students from across the globe. The test was also administered to give a precise picture of the students' academic standing.

According to the university announcement, Natasha Perianayagam joined the 2021–22 CTY along with 15,300 other students from 76 different nations. Less than 27% of participants were eligible to participate in the CTY ceremony, where high or grand honours were given based on test results. Perianayagam's most recent attempt resulted in her receiving the highest grades of any participant.

(With inputs from PTI)