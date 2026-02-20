Meet Namgya Choden Khampa, 2000-batch IFS, who attended Donald Trump's Board of Peace inaugural meeting as Indian representative

India joined the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza on February 19 as an observer nation. The Indian representative at the meeting was Namgya Choden Khampa, the Chargé d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC. Who Is Namgya Choden Khampa?

US President Donald Trump hosted the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, with almost 50 countries participating in the meeting. Of these countries, 27 were formal members of the Board of Peace, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey. The remaining participants, including India and the European Union, attended as observers.

India joined the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza on February 19 as an observer nation. However, India is not officially the member of the Board of Peace as of now. The Indian representative at the meeting was Namgya Choden Khampa.

Who Is Namgya Choden Khampa?

Namgya C Khampa, born in 1977, is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 2000 batch. She is the Chargé d’Affaires (Cd’A) and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC.

She holds Master’s and MPhil degrees in International Relations. Prior to being (Cd’A), Khampa was the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, where she is trying to enhance the diplomatic, economic, and development relationship. In 2023, while she was in Kenya, she was also accredited as the Ambassador of India to Somalia, with her residence in Nairobi.

Khampa served twice in India's diplomatic mission in China, first from 2002 to 2006 and again from 2013 to 2016. She also served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York from 2009 to 2013.

In new york, she was elected as a member of the United Nations Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) from 2011 to 2013. She also represented India on the Executive Boards of UNDP and UNFPA.

At the MEA headquarters in New Delhi, she has dealt with India’s relations with the United States, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar. From 2016 to 2018, she was on deputation to the Prime Minister’s Office. Between 2018 and 2020, she headed the Development Partnership Division, which dealt with India’s grant assistance and development cooperation with neighboring countries.

India attends as observer

India did not attend the launch of the Board of Peace by Donald Trump on January 22 in Davos, Switzerland. Several nations was invited by him to join the Board, however India has not formally accepted it or rejected it. However, India attended the inaugural board of Peace meeting in US as observer.