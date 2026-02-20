FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Namgya Choden Khampa, 2000-batch IFS, who attended Donald Trump's Board of Peace inaugural meeting as Indian representative

India attends Donald Trump’s inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting as observer; Here’s why

Shatak Movie Review: Hearts, Heroes And The Quiet Revolution

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif caught in awkward moment in Donald Trump's Board of Peace meeting in US, here's what happened; WATCH

Gurugram Horror: 19-year-old woman critically injured by live-in partner over marriage dispute, suspect arrested

Donald Trump reasserts role in India-Pakistan ceasefire, says '11 very expensive jets shot down'

Pakistan to win another ICC T20I World Cup: Netizens make wild claim after Australia's early exit

Veteran umpire Manik Gupta dies after massive bee attack during cricket game in Unnao

UP: RSS-backed ABVP protest against goat market, police say not illegal

India to fully restore visa services in Bangladesh after Tarique Rahman takes office

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India attends Donald Trump’s inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting as observer; Here’s why

India attends Donald Trump’s inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting as observer

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif caught in awkward moment in Donald Trump's Board of Peace meeting in US, here's what happened; WATCH

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif caught in awkward moment in Trump's Board of Peace

Gurugram Horror: 19-year-old woman critically injured by live-in partner over marriage dispute, suspect arrested

Gurugram Horror: 19-year-old woman critically injured by live-in partner

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

HomeWorld

WORLD

Meet Namgya Choden Khampa, 2000-batch IFS, who attended Donald Trump's Board of Peace inaugural meeting as Indian representative

India joined the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza on February 19 as an observer nation. The Indian representative at the meeting was Namgya Choden Khampa, the Chargé d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC. Who Is Namgya Choden Khampa?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 11:34 AM IST

Meet Namgya Choden Khampa, 2000-batch IFS, who attended Donald Trump's Board of Peace inaugural meeting as Indian representative
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump hosted the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, with almost 50 countries participating in the meeting. Of these countries, 27 were formal members of the Board of Peace, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey. The remaining participants, including India and the European Union, attended as observers.

India joined the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza on February 19 as an observer nation. However, India is not officially the member of the Board of Peace as of now. The Indian representative at the meeting was Namgya Choden Khampa.

Who Is Namgya Choden Khampa?

Namgya C Khampa, born in 1977, is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 2000 batch. She is the Chargé d’Affaires (Cd’A) and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC. 

She holds Master’s and MPhil degrees in International Relations. Prior to being (Cd’A), Khampa was the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, where she is trying to enhance the diplomatic, economic, and development relationship. In 2023, while she was in Kenya, she was also accredited as the Ambassador of India to Somalia, with her residence in Nairobi.

Khampa served twice in India's diplomatic mission in China, first from 2002 to 2006 and again from 2013 to 2016. She also served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York from 2009 to 2013. 

In new york, she was elected as a member of the United Nations Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) from 2011 to 2013. She also represented India on the Executive Boards of UNDP and UNFPA.

At the MEA headquarters in New Delhi, she has dealt with India’s relations with the United States, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar. From 2016 to 2018, she was on deputation to the Prime Minister’s Office. Between 2018 and 2020, she headed the Development Partnership Division, which dealt with India’s grant assistance and development cooperation with neighboring countries.

India attends as observer

India did not attend the launch of the Board of Peace by Donald Trump on January 22 in Davos, Switzerland. Several nations was invited by him to join the Board, however India has not formally accepted it or rejected it. However, India attended the inaugural board of Peace meeting in US as observer.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India attends Donald Trump’s inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting as observer; Here’s why
India attends Donald Trump’s inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting as observer
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif caught in awkward moment in Donald Trump's Board of Peace meeting in US, here's what happened; WATCH
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif caught in awkward moment in Trump's Board of Peace
Gurugram Horror: 19-year-old woman critically injured by live-in partner over marriage dispute, suspect arrested
Gurugram Horror: 19-year-old woman critically injured by live-in partner
Donald Trump reasserts role in India-Pakistan ceasefire, says '11 very expensive jets shot down'
Donald Trump reasserts role in India-Pakistan ceasefire
Pakistan to win another ICC T20I World Cup: Netizens make wild claim after Australia's early exit
PAK to win another T20I WC: Netizens make wild claim after AUS's early exit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement