Meet Mihir Metkar, the Indian-origin scientist behind Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine invention

Mihir Metkar, a scientist of Indian origin was the primary contributor to the COVID-19 vaccine invention of US pharmaceutical firm Moderna. The company listed Metkar as the ‘first named inventor’ in its patent filing for the path-breaking RNA technique that was used for coronavirus vaccine. This designation is generally given to the person who is acknowledged as the primary contributor to an invention.

One of the two major vaccines being used in the US, around 164 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered so far, as per the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Outside the US, millions more have received the vaccine in Europe and other continents.

Named the primary contributor, Mihir Metkar is a bioinformatics scientist. As per his LinkedIn profile, he has a degree in MSc from the Institute of Bioinformatics and Biotechnology, located at the Savitribai Phule Pune University. He then pursued PhD at the University of Massachusetts Medical School’s RNA Therapeutics Institute in Worcester. Metkar did his post-doctoral fellowship at the same university. In 2018, he started working for Moderna.

The COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna belongs to a new type called the mRNA (messenger RNA). Unlike the conventional vaccines that use either part or complete dead virus or a modified version of a different virus, mRNA vaccines use genetically engineered messenger RNA particles to activate the body’s antibody response.

After Metkar, Moderna has listed two more names, Vladimir Presnyak and Guillaume Stewart-Jones, in the original patent application.