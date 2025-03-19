NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, on Wednesday, i.e., March 19, breathed fresh air after their return to earth in SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, as it splashdown off the Florida coast around 3:30 a.m. IST

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, on Wednesday, i.e., March 19, breathed fresh air after their return to earth in SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, as it splashdown off the Florida coast around 3:30 a.m. IST

The astronauts were stuck in International Space Station (ISS) after their space expedition with Boeing Starliner witnessed technical halt. What was supposed to be an eight-day-long expedition turned into an astonishing nine-month-long ordeal.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt letter to Indian-origin Sunita Williams, inviting her to India post her safe landing on earth. “Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission,” the Prime Minister wrote in the letter, shared by Union minister Jitendra Singh on 'X'.

Meanwhile, the event has drawn more and more curiosity towards Sunita Williams's personal life. Let's dig deeper.

Who is Sunita Williams's husband?

Michael J. Williams, the husband of the highly renowned NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, is a federal marshal and a former helicopter pilot. Interestingly, he is a devoted follower of Hinduism. Despite the high-profile aspect of his wife's professional life, Michael chose to keep his personal life lowkey while playing a pivotal role in the background.

To know the couple's love story, we have to go back to the time when Sunita Williams used to work as a helicopter pilot in the military, paving the way for her beautiful relationship with Michael.

As per a Times of India report, they met each other in 1987 at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. What kicked off as a friendship based on collaborative experiences later blossomed into a long-lasting relationship. Sunita Williams and Michael J. Williams have been married for over 20 years now.