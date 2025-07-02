In August 2024, Balaji Srinivasan revealed that he had acquired an island near Singapore, aiming to build the Network School, a pilot project for his idea of a ‘Network State’.

Indian-American entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan has acquired an island, planning to launch a future tech nation. An Instagram user, Nick Peterson, offered a virtual tour to Srinivasan’s private island near Singapore, on which he envisioned a new kind of nation called a ‘Network State’- initially digital but securing real-world territory. His Network School is a step closer to his futuristic dream. Peterson is currently enrolled in a three-month in-person program at his school, which is aimed at aspiring startup founders and fitness enthusiasts.

Who is Balaji Srinivasan?

An Indian-origin entrepreneur and investor, Srinivasan co-founded Counsyl and served as CTO of Coinbase and as general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. Born in Tamil Nadu, his physician parents migrated from India to the United States. He holds BS, MS, and PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. In August 2024, he revealed that he had acquired an island near Singapore, aiming to build the Network School, a pilot project for his idea of a ‘Network State’.“We got an island. That’s right. Through the power of Bitcoin, we now have a beautiful island near Singapore where we’re building the Network School,” he wrote in his Substack post.

What is Network School?

Network School is “a real-life experiment run by Balaji Srinivasan to test what creating a new nation would feel like. Launched in September 2024, it offers a three-month immersive educational program, acting as a testing ground for ‘Network State’, a decentralised digital-first community aspiring to achieve real-world legitimacy.

Peterson took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the facility at the school. He described the experience as “an oasis for gym rats and startup founders.” He added, “I’ve been living in this real-life experiment called the Network School, run by Balaji Srinivasan, where we are kind of testing what creating a new nation would feel like.”

