: Marko Elez, a Musk employee, resigned after reports linked him to a controversial social media account and raised concerns over his access to U.S. Treasury systems.

A 25-year-old employee from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Marko Elez, resigned on Thursday after reports emerged about his alleged links to a social media account that promoted racist and eugenic views. This revelation came after The Wall Street Journal raised questions with the White House regarding his involvement.

Who is Marko Elez?

Marko Elez graduated from Rutgers University in 2021. Following his studies, he worked at Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX, where he specialized in satellite software, vehicle telemetry, and Starship software. Later, Elez joined Musk’s social media company, X, where he worked on search AI.

Controversy Over Treasury System Access

Elez became a key figure in a controversial case when a federal judge granted his request for access to U.S. Treasury payment systems. Reports suggest that Elez had visited a Kansas City office housing the Bureau of Fiscal Service (BFS) systems and had several administrator-level privileges. These rights, according to experts, could allow access to servers, modification of user permissions, and even deletion or alteration of crucial data.

Though officials previously claimed that Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency task force only had “read-only” access to certain Treasury systems, Elez's level of control raised concerns. An expert in system security commented that such privileges could allow someone to do "anything," including identifying fraudulent payments or monitoring financial disbursements.

No Official Response Yet

So far, Elez has not responded to requests for comments. Similarly, Musk and the White House have remained silent on the matter, according to a report by Wired.

The situation raises serious questions about the role of Musk’s team in government affairs and the extent of their influence over sensitive financial data.