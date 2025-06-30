US President Donald Trump has given a key post of terrorism prevention in the Department of Homeland Security’ to a 22-year-old college graduate who has no prior national security expertise. The move has sparked outrage among critics.

War threat for America has not dropped down as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has given repeated threats for retaliation. In such a scenario, US President Donald Trump has given a key post of terrorism prevention in the Department of Homeland Security to a 22-year-old college graduate who has no prior national security expertise. The move has sparked outrage among critics especially at a time when both the countries have not neutralised their violent stance even when Iran-Israel war is over.

Who is Thomas Fugate?

Thomas Fugate graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in May 2024 with great distinction. He earned a degree in bachelor of arts, politics and law, says his now deleted LinkedIn profile. His deleted LinkedIn profile also stated that he worked part-time at Austin supermarket H-E-B in August 2023 as a “cross-functional team member.” His profile also read being a “self-employed landscape business owner” among many of his short career accolades.

He has a short resume, but it does not show any experience in national security and even in politics it has been very little. Overall, his experience is very little and of no significance whatsoever for what is required to be at the helm of a department like that of Homeland Security’ terrorism prevention office. However, what little could be attributed to him is that he has been a contract worker for President Donald Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign. He was also a government relations intern with the Heritage Foundation, a Washington DC-based think tank which is ultra-conservative and highly recognised.

After appointment, Fugate leads the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships, a division of the DHS that oversees terrorism prevention. However, his profile is what has disturbed everybody.

His internship experience also includes serving many lawmakers in Texas, including US Democratic Republican Joaquin Castro, former GOP state representative Steve Allison and current Republican state legislator Terry Mac Wilson. During his time at UTSA, he served as secretary general of the Model United Nations Society, a mentor in the Pre-Law Association and participated in the Bill Archer Fellowship Program, which provides experience in policy making and advocacy based in Washington, DC.